Butte County Sheriff: North Complex West Zone claims 16th victim, weeks after initial evacuations

Even with the worst seemingly behind, the North Complex fire is still claiming lives.

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif — Butte County Sheriff's Office announced another victim of the North Complex West Zone Fire, bringing the total number of people who have lost their lives to the wildfire to 16.

Win Naing, 54, of Berry Creek sustained life threatening injuries as he escaped from the blaze on Sept. 8. Naing was burned, but still able to drive. As he fled, he located a firefighter who was then able to transport Naing to Enloe Medical Center, according to a press release from the Butte County Sheriff's Office.

On Sept. 9, Naing was transferred to the UC Davis Medical Center for further treatment. He was put into a medically induced coma and passed away on Oct. 21.

The fire, which has been burning for over two months since mid-August, is located in Plumas National Forest. Though the West Zone is a part of the larger, ongoing North Complex incident, the western-most area has been well contained for some time.

Plumas National Forest Service, which is handling the firefight, said in an incident report that containment is at 96% for the entire incident at 318,980 acres.

A GoFundMe was created on Sept. 14 for Naing, but after raising over $7,000, the fundraiser is no longer accepting donations.

The news of a 16th victim is a stark reminder that wildfires can take a tremendous toll even after it seems the worst is over.

No other information is available at this time, but the Sheriff's Office extends its condolences to family and friends of Naing and all those who have lost their lives to the devastating fire.