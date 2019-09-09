PLUMAS COUNTY, Calif — The Walker Fire that is burning in the Plumas National Forest increased by about 50 percent in size overnight, with containment inching upward to 7 percent, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

The Forest Service said the fire “made a significant run to the east overnight,” growing to 38,049 acres as firefighters continued to make some advancements toward establishing better containment lines.

There are still mandatory evacuation orders in effect for residents living along Highway 395, from the Thunder Mountain Road (Wales Canyon) to the Laufman Grade (Old Highway 59), including the communities of Milford and Brockman Canyon.

Evacuation orders are also in place for Antelope Lake to the Plumas county line, the Genesee Valley road corridor, the Ward Creek area, and the Flournoy Bridge area.

An evacuation center is set up at Lassen County Fairgrounds, located at 195 Russell Avenue in Susanville.

The following roads remain closed as crews continue to battle the fire:

Janesville Grade

Genesee Valley Road at the Flournoy Bridge

Antelope Lake Road, from the Flournoy Bridge to Antelope Dam

111 Beckwourth-Genesee Road, from the Flournoy Bridge turnoff through the fire area.

Highway 395 will remain open to through traffic, the Forest Service said.

There have been no reports of injuries to civilians for firefighters nor has there been reports of damage to structures.

