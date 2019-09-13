PLUMAS COUNTY, Calif. — The Walker Fire is burning in the Plumas National Forest and has scorched more than 50,000 acres. This is the largest currently burning fire in California and the largest for 2019.

It's burning in a mostly remote area and has sent some smoke and haze to neighboring Valleys, but it has the potential to grow over the weekend. Friday and Saturday will see breezy and hot weather in the area of the wildfire and some acreage growth is expected.

Sunday is a different story because the main conditions that drive fire growth — low humidity and strong winds — should move into the area by the afternoon and last well into the night. The stronger southwest winds will push most fire growth to the Northeast, as well as smoke and haze.

The fire also has more vegetation and fuel in that direction.

The wind should be in the 20 - 30 mph range, with stronger gusts up to 45 mph or higher. These potential Red Flag fire conditions will not last long, with cooler temperatures and even rain moving in by Monday afternoon.

