PLUMAS COUNTY, Calif — The Walker Fire, burning in Plumas County, has grown to 54,518 acres, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

Steve Kliest, with the U.S. Forest Service, said crews will focus on making sure the fire stays within containment lines.

"The primary thing we do with a fire this big is monitor and patrol," Kliest said.

He noted a morning rain on Monday may help crews manage the fire, which is 68% contained.

"It is my belief…the rain will be a very significant benefit for us," Kliest said. "I think we’ll have progress in containment. It may not be 100%, but we don’t anticipate this fire moving beyond its current perimeter.”

In addition to working on the Walker Fire, crews also put out a couple of spot fires Sunday.

The Stony Fire, three miles north of the Walker Fire near Clarks Peak, was held at one acre with containment line all around it, according to a press release from the U.S. Forest Service.

All evacuation orders that were ordered in Plumas County due to the Walker Fire have been lifted.

The following roads are closed:

Janesville Grade

Genesee Valley road at the Flournoy Bridge

Antelope Lake road from the Flournoy Bridge to Antelope Dam and beginning at the Flournoy Bridge turnoff

the 111 Beckwourth-Genesee road is closed through the fire area.

The official cause of the fire is still under investigation.

