Washburn Fire in Yosemite Updates | Maps, Evacuations, Road Closures

More than 500 mature sequoias were threatened in the Mariposa Grove but there were no reports of severe damage to any named trees.

Example video title will go here for this video

CALIFORNIA, USA — The Washburn Fire threatening the largest grove of giant sequoias in Yosemite National Park has more than doubled in size since Saturday afternoon.

Firefighters are scrambling Sunday to protect the iconic trees. It's burning near the iconic grove of about 500 mature sequoias, which are the world’s biggest trees by volume.

In previous fires, some of the massive trunks had been wrapped in fire-resistant foil for protection, but that is not the case for this fire. Instead, crews are using ground-based sprinkler systems to increase the humidity near the trees among other measures.

The rest of the park remains open but smoke hangs over some of its most iconic views.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

Accounts to Follow:

Evacuation Map

The Mariposa Grove is closed. There is a mandatory evacuation order for the Wawona Area. An evacuation shelter is set up at the New Life Church at 5089 Cole Road in Mariposa.

Road Closure

Highway 41 is closed from the South Entrance to Henness Ridge Road.

Use Highways 140 or 120 to enter Yosemite.

Fire Map

This wildfire map was created using data from NASA, NGA, USGS and FEMA.

WILDFIRE PREPS

According to Cal Fire, the 2021 fire season started earlier than previous years, but also ended earlier, as well. January 2021 saw just under 1,200 acres burned from nearly 300 wildfires. Fires picked up in the summer when the Dixie Fire burned in five Northern California counties — Butte, Plumas, Shasta, Lassen and Tehama. The Dixie Fire started on July 13 and wasn't contained until Oct. 25, burning nearly 1 million acres. It has since become the second-largest wildfire in state history and the largest non-complex fire.

Overall, 2.5 million acres were burned in 2021 from 8,835 wildfires. Over 3,600 structures were destroyed and 3 people were killed.

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. Defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris are completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.

The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks, and supplies to grab with you if you’re forced to leave at a moment’s notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and knowing your community’s evacuation plans best to prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.

Some counties use Nixle alerts to update residents on severe weather, wildfires, and other news. To sign up, visit www.nixle.com or text your zip code to 888777 to start receiving alerts.

PG&E customers can also subscribe to alerts via text, email, or phone call. If you're a PG&E customer, visit the Profile & Alerts section of your account to register.

What questions do you have about the latest wildfires? If you're impacted by the wildfires, what would you like to know? Text the ABC10 team at (916) 321-3310.

WATCH ALSO: