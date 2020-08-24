Watch live: Governor Newsom gives update on California wildfires, COVID-19

A red flag warning is still in effect in much of the state. California is currently battling 625 fires statewide.

CALIFORNIA, USA — As of Monday, three giant Northern California wildfires are active around the San Francisco Bay Area, which was made worse by dry, windy conditions.

However, the National Weather Service (NWS) has lifted a warning for dry lightning and gusty winds that could have fanned fires. Fire commanders are reporting more humid conditions and less wind Monday. According to the Associated Press, officials say six homeowners trying to check on their properties were surprised by fire and had to be rescued in a county south of San Francisco.

The death toll has reached seven since the fires started and the lightning sparked fires have scorched more than 1,800 square miles across the state. According to Governor Gavin Newsom, there have been 289 lightning strikes in last 24 hours, along with 10 new fires.CAL FIRE said Sunday night's temperatures were much more favorable, although parts of the state did experience lightning.

More than 14,000 firefighters are fighting 625 fires burning statewide, of which 17 are considered "major fires." Newsom called 2020 wildfire season "historic" so far.

"We are in a different climate and we are dealing with different climate conditions," said Newsom.

As of Sunday, California now has 668,615 confirmed cases of COVID-19, along with 12,152 deaths. The number of COVID-related deaths increased by 0.1 percent from Saturday's total of 12,134. The number of COVID-19 diagnostic test results in California reached a total of 10,652,487, an increase of 111,456 tests since Saturday. The rate of positive tests over the last 14 days is 6.5 percent.

Five more counties were removed from California's coronavirus monitoring list, including Orange County.

"[We're] encouraged by San Diego," said Newsom

Newsom is giving to give a COVID-19 update at noon on Monday.

Today, @CAL_FIRE issued protective gear to 270 #CalGuard Soldiers who are beginning hand crew training at Camp Roberts, California, to supplement state agencies currently battling #CaliforniaFires. pic.twitter.com/Sjx0CTiMuU — The California National Guard (@CalGuard) August 23, 2020