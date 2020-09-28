What the Glass Incident looks like up close

The Glass Fire alone has burned over 11,000 acres.

NAPA COUNTY, Calif. — Residents in Napa and Sonoma counties were issued evacuation orders overnight as the Glass, Shady, and Boysen Fires continued to burn. The fires erupted Sunday in the Napa-Sonoma wine region.

The Glass Fire is located at North Fork Crystal Springs Road and Crystal Springs Road. As of Cal Fire Sonoma Lake Napa Unit's last update, the fire has burned 11,000 acres with no containment. Roughly 8,500 structures are currently threatened.

Glass Fire | Gallery

Photos: The Glass Fire in Napa, Sonoma counties 1/18

2/18

3/18

4/18

5/18

6/18

7/18

8/18

9/18

10/18

11/18

12/18

13/18

14/18

15/18

16/18

17/18

18/18 1 / 18

ABC10 reporter John Bartell gives an update from Deer Creek, which was hit extremely hard by the fire.

ABC10 reporter Kevin John gives an update on the Shady Fire, now part of the Glass Incident.

The Shady Fire, part of the Glass Incident | GALLERY

PHOTOS: The Shady Fire burns in Napa, Sonoma counties, part of the Glass Incident 1/8

2/8

3/8

4/8

5/8

6/8

7/8

8/8 1 / 8

Kevin John gives an update on the Shady Fire, which has merged with the Glass Fire and is now being called the Glass Incident.

ABC10 reporter Carlos Herrera reports from the evacuation center at Crosswalk Community Church in Napa as hundreds of people evacuate the Glass Fire.

ABC10 reporter Van Tieu gives an update An update on the Glass Fire in Napa County.