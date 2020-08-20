LNU Lightning Complex Fire: Photos & Video

SACRAMENTO, Calif — The LNU Lightning Complex Fire has forced evacuations in parts of Napa and Sonoma counties. The fire has burned 46,225 acres and is 0% contained, according to Cal Fire.
Gov. Gavin Newsom addressed wildfire concerns during a press conference Wednesday. He blamed the extraordinary weather and thousands of lightning strikes for 367 known fires, including 23 major fires or groups of fires. He said the state has recorded nearly 11,000 lightning strikes in 72 hours.
In California, fires are burning more intensely than ever before. Megafires destroy entire neighborhoods. Some of the deadliest fires have been caused by our own electric grid, but all fires are burning worse because of climate change and an unhealthy forest landscape.