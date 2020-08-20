LNU Lightning Complex Fire: Photos & Video

The LNU Fire has burned over 46,000 acres since it began Tuesday.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — The LNU Lightning Complex Fire has forced evacuations in parts of Napa and Sonoma counties. The fire has burned 46,225 acres and is 0% contained, according to Cal Fire.

Gov. Gavin Newsom addressed wildfire concerns during a press conference Wednesday. He blamed the extraordinary weather and thousands of lightning strikes for 367 known fires, including 23 major fires or groups of fires. He said the state has recorded nearly 11,000 lightning strikes in 72 hours.

