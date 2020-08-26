What you can do to reduce exposure to wildfire smoke indoors

Wildfire smoke is polluting the air in Northern California, and it's even seeping indoors. Here is what experts say you can do to keep it out of your home.

Smoky and hazy skies coming from wildfires burning across Northern California have led to several consecutive days of unhealthy air.

Kyle Shipley lives in downtown Sacramento and has multiple windows in his home. Even inside he says he can smell the smoky air seeping in through the cracks

“You can tell even just the difference in going upstairs and downstairs,” he said.

Shipley installed a fan in his bedroom and got a mini air purifier for his office to try and get the smoke out.

“It’s just a little handheld one, I think it’s like 40 bucks on Amazon. It seems to make a huge difference,” Shipley said.

Sacramento Metro Air District officials recommend that people stay indoors on unhealthy air days. They also say what you do at home can impact your indoor air.

“Do not use spray can products such as aerosols, try not frying or broiling your food, and even burning candles can put more air pollution into your house,” said Sacramento Metro Air District spokesperson Jamie Arno.

Gilmore Heating and Air A/C Specialist Darrin Gilmore said homeowners need to do three things during fire season:

Seal: Use window seal or tape on all doors and windows.

Use window seal or tape on all doors and windows. Filter: Purchase a quality filter

Purchase a quality filter Turn on your fan: On your thermostat turn your fan to “on” and you can have your air conditioner off but at least your fan is still moving air through your filter.

