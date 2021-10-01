EXPLAINER | Why is home protection important in wildfires?

Fire managers say it’s crucial to increase the fire resistance of homes and the area immediately around them.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Wildfires have destroyed nearly 50,000 homes in California alone in the last five years, and scientists say global warming is only making things worse.

Much attention has focused on managing overgrown forests. But fire managers say it’s equally crucial to increase the fire resistance of homes and the area immediately around them.

That's known as creating defensible space. It gives firefighters a better chance of defending a home.