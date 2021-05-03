Wildfire in Calaveras County 90% contained with no growth, Cal Fire reports

The fire arrived as California had its first major Red Flag Warning of the year lasting until Tuesday.

CALAVERAS COUNTY, Calif. — The Campo Fire in Calaveras County has reached 90% containment with no growth as of Monday morning, according to Cal Fire Tuolumne-Calaveras Unit.

This update comes even as windy conditions and warm temperatures continue into Monday.

Cal Fire said in their latest update on Facebook that "firefighters will continue working throughout the day to achieve full containment."

The fire started in the area of Buckboard Lane and Campo Seco Road in Calaveras County on the afternoon of Thursday, April 29, growing to 150 acres by the end of the day. It grew 10 more acres by Friday morning and has not grown since then. There are currently no evacuation orders.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, Cal Fire warned residents about the adverse weather effects.

"As winds are projected to increase over the next day or so, the public is urged to practice caution while operating lawn equipment and other outdoor power tools, and continue to be diligent in fire protection measures," Cal Fire said.

The fire arrived as California had its first major Red Flag Warning of the year, which will last until Tuesday. The major concern for firefighters across the Northern California region will be how quickly a fire may spread if one does break out. For the Campo Fire, firefighters are monitoring the situation but do not yet have an estimated timeframe for when the fire will be completely contained and extinguished.

