Applications open for $1 Billion Wildfire Defense Grant Program

U.S. Forest Service opened applications for the returning grant program, which is aimed at fire preventing wildfires.

CALIFORNIA, USA — Wildfire danger threatens lives and homes, causes blackouts, impacts air quality and wildlife. The devastating impacts are endless.

On Monday, the U.S. Forest Service announced they are now accepting applications for a returning grant program, which is aimed at reducing fuels and preventing wildfires.

The billion-dollar Community Wildfire Defense Grant program is returning for a second year.

"Across the country in California and the Southwest, we're seeing hotter and larger fires. That's why it's more important to work collaboratively and for the long haul to invest in fuels reduction and management of the labs,” said Xochitl Torres Small, USDA Deputy Secretary of Agriculture.

Torres Small says money will go to at-risk communities, tribal and non-profit organizations.

"Lake County had an award recipient of Clear Lake research location, and what they're trying to do is reduce fuels in the area and work collaboratively across public and private lands, to both protect firefighters and also help protect homes,” said Torres Small

With insurance companies bailing on California or changing their policies, ABC10 asked if grant programs like this could help.

"When it comes to insurance, a lot of what gets looked at is what are the maintenance that's being done to reduce fuel for fuels reduction... That can have an impact and an additional risk on your home. That's why working collaboratively as a community with tribes and federal land, private land and state and local land helps reduce the fire risk overall,” said Torres Small.

Nonprofit organizations, including homeowner associations, can apply. For eligibility, deadlines and awards click here.

