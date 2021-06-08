Wildfire disaster relief services in California: How to help victims impacted by fires

Organizations are offering ways to help those impacted by the wildfires burning in Northern California.

CALIFORNIA, USA — While wildfires like the Dixie and River Fire continue to leave behind few in their path, local non-profits are stepping up to offer support for those in need.

The Salvation Army, the American Red Cross, and the California Disaster Help and Information Center are just a few organization that have joined the fight to help those impacted by wildfires.

The Salvation Army said in a press release it is responding to "both the Dixie Fire burning in Butte and Plumas Counties and the River Fire burning in both Placer and Nevada Counties by supplying food, emotional and religious support to survivors and first responders." The non-profit plans to turn from "response to recovery" after the damage is surveyed.

Salvation Army donations can be donated online HERE.

The American Red Cross said in a press release it plans to provide shelter and will ensure people have food and resources to help them recover. If you've been impacted by wildfires and need to find a shelter, visit redcross.org or download the Red Cross app to find open facilities. People without access to computers can call 800-RED-CROSS (800-733-2767) to receive emergency services.

Click HERE to support families or people impacted by the wildfires.

The California Disaster Help and Information Center (CDHIP) provides assistance for families impacted by wildfires. Families can get cash aid and food assistance through CalWORKs, a program run by county welfare departments. CalFresh will issue monthly benefits on an EBT card that can be used for food. People who wouldn't normally qualify for financial assistance due to income levels being too high can receive assistance through Disaster-CalFresh.

The California Community Foundation, according to their website, supports intermediate and long-term recovery efforts for major wildfires. Funds help those who are displaced from their homes and aid employment. They also help provide emotional support through case management services. To make a tax-deductable donate click HERE.

The Almanor Foundation Wildfire Relief Fund provides immediate and long-term support to Plumas County residents whose lives have been disrupted by a wildfire. To make a tax-deductable donate click HERE.

