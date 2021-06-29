Wildfire in Shasta-Trinity National Forest reaches 13,330 acres overnight

The wildfire in Siskiyou County was reportedly started by lightning and has prompted evacuation orders.

WEED, Calif. — A wildfire in Northern California has grown significantly and begun to pose a threat to communities.

The so-called Lava Fire is now estimated to be about 13,330 acres as it continued to blaze overnight. It is 20% contained as of Tuesday morning.

The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office issued evacuation orders Monday for the Lake Shastina and Juniper Valley areas. Highway 97 is also closed between the city of Weed, Calif. and the Juniper Lodge, or for roughly 30 miles.

Ignited by lightning on June 24, the Lava Fire is burning north of the town of Weed in the Shasta-Trinity National Forest, right at the base of Mount Shasta.

The region is under excessive-heat warnings, with afternoon high temperatures expected to range from 100 to 110 degrees.

According to Cal Fire, 2020 was one of the most severe fire seasons on record as 9,917 wildfires burned 4.2 million acres. Over 9,000 structures were destroyed, and 31 people (civilians and firefighters) were killed.

California also experienced its first "Gigafire" because of the August Complex Fire, burning over 1 million acres by itself. Four of California's top five largest wildfires in state history happened in 2020.

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. Defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris are completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.