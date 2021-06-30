Crews contain fires along Auburn Folsom Road in Placer County

Some residents in the area were ordered to evacuate after three separate spot fires ignited along Auburn Folsom Road.

AUBURN, Calif — Firefighters have contained a series of fires that flared up along Auburn Folsom Road near Auburn in Placer County.

Some residents in the area were ordered to evacuate after three separate spot fires ignited along Auburn Folsom Road. Two of the fires were located within the Auburn city limits and the third in the state responsibility area, according to the Cal Fire Nevada Yuba Placer unit.

Authorities shut down Auburn Folsom Road – from Indian Hill Road to Powerhouse Road – while firefighters battled the flames. Power lines were also reportedly down in the area. The fire started Wednesday afternoon.

Officials have not said how large the fire grew. There has been no word of damage to property or any possible injuries. The cause has not yet been determined.

Commuters are being asked to avoid the area as firefighters continue to douse hot spots and aerial water drops continue.

This story will be updated as more information is released.

CAL FIRE Placer County Fire Fighters in unified command with Auburn City Fire Dept are on the scene of three separate spot fires on Auburn-Folsom Road in Auburn. Auburn Folsom Road is closed from Indian Hill to Powerhouse Road. Forward progress stopped on all three fires. pic.twitter.com/sLw7S3iL4Z — CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit (@CALFIRENEU) June 30, 2021

According to Cal Fire, 2020 was one of the most severe fire seasons on record as 9,917 wildfires burned 4.2 million acres. Over 9,000 structures were destroyed, and 31 people (civilians and firefighters) were killed.

California also experienced its first "Gigafire" because of the August Complex Fire, burning over 1 million acres by itself. Four of California's top five largest wildfires in state history happened in 2020.

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. Defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris are completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.

The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks, supplies to grab with you if you’re forced to leave at a moment’s notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and know your community’s evacuation plans best to prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.

Some counties use Nixle alerts to update residents on severe weather, wildfires, and other news. To sign up, visit www.nixle.com or text your zip code to 888777 to start receiving alerts.

PG&E customers can also subscribe to alerts via text, email, or phone call. If you're a PG&E customer, visit the Profile & Alerts section of your account to register.

