Suisun City firefighters slow rapid growth of Petersen Fire in Solano County

Highway 12 remains closed at this time as firefighters begin the mop up stage.

SUISUN CITY, Calif. — A three-alarm wildfire near Suisun City, now being called the Petersen Incident, grew from 5 acres at 2 p.m. to more than 300 acres as of 4 p.m., fire officials said.

According to Suisun City Fire Department (SCFD), the fire began on Petersen Road sometime just before 2 p.m. on Monday.

With high winds raging in the Sacramento Valley this week, the fire had since grown substantially. SCFD says winds were over 30 mph when crews arrived on the scene.

SCFD Fire Chief Justin Vincent told ABC10 that a strike team was already positioned and at the ready by the time the fire was elevated to a third alarm.

Unified command has been set up between SCFD, Suisun City Police Department, and Suisun Fire Protection District, and a special request has been made to Contra Costa for a helicopter to send water to the scene.

Highway 12 is currently closed between Scally Road and Walters Road, as the fire was burning on both sides of the roadway. However, Chief Vincent said that firefighters have stopped the fire's forward progress and are now hoping to slowly reopen Highway 12 soon.

Fire agencies are in the mop-up stage, according to the fire chief. Though this is still an active incident, SCFD says that there are no structures threatened, no injuries, and no evacuations reported at this time.

Livestock was ushered out as the fire began to spread, so the fire department is also reporting no livestock lost.