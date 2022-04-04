Report finds humans have caused nearly 96% of U.S. wildfires in 2022

As of Wednesday, three active wildfires have charred nearly 2,200 acres of land in California, according to the National Interagency Fire Center.

STOCKTON, Calif. — Nearly 96% of U.S. wildfires so far in 2022 have been human-caused, according to a report released Tuesday by the National Interagency Fire Center (NIFC).

The report highlighted active wildfires across the nation and shed light on the impact of fires so far this year.

California is one of five states including Texas, North Carolina, Georgia and Florida that have seen the most wildfires caused by humans so far this year, according to the report.

On Tuesday, five large, new fires were reported across the nation including two in California, the NIFC report says. In total, 38 large fires, considered active, have burned 1,217,213 acres across four states.

According to Cal Fire, in California alone, 2,703 wildfires have burned 13,077 acres and resulted in one structure being damaged or destroyed so far in 2022.

At least six fires being fought by Cal Fire in the state were not fully contained as of Wednesday.

In total, firefighters in several states have fought 29,966 fires which have burned a combined total of 2,790,609 acres — or roughly 44 times the size of the city of Sacramento.

The 2.7 million acres burned so far this year in the U.S. is a stark contrast to where the nation stood one year ago to date. By June 15, 2021, a total of 27,732 fires had burned 981,356 acres of land.

The increase of land burned so far in 2022 comes after a previous 2021 wildfire season that Cal Fire reported as having started earlier than in previous years.

By the end of 2021, 2.5 million acres of land in the Golden State were burned by 8,835 fires, according to Cal Fire.

Wildfire Preps

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. Defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris are completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.

The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks, supplies to grab with you if you’re forced to leave at a moment’s notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and know your community’s evacuation plans best to prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.

Some counties use Nixle alerts to update residents on severe weather, wildfires, and other news. To sign up, visit www.nixle.com or text your zip code to 888777 to start receiving alerts.

PG&E customers can also subscribe to alerts via text, email, or phone call. If you're a PG&E customer, visit the Profile & Alerts section of your account to register.

What questions do you have about the latest wildfires? If you're impacted by the wildfires, what would you like to know? Text the ABC10 team at (916) 321-3310.



