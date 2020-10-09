Willow Fire: Live maps and evacuation information

At least 700 structures are threatened by the fire, with 30 already destroyed.

YUBA COUNTY, Calif. — The Willow Fire, burning in Yuba County, has burned roughly 1,300 acres. There is no containment yet.

At least 700 structures are threatened by the fire, with 30 already destroyed.

Evacuations issues on Wednesday have already been lifted for the areas of Loma Rica, Doling Harding and Peoria. Road closures remain in effect on Willow Glen Road from Marysville Road north.

National Interagency Fire Center live map of the fire's location (it might take a few seconds for the fires to show up on the map):

WILDFIRE PREPS

According to Cal Fire, in 2019, California wildfires burned just under 260,000 acres from 7,860 incidents. Over 700 structures were damaged or destroyed and three people were killed. This follower two years of some of the “deadliest and most destructive wildfires” in California history.

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. Defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris are completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.