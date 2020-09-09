Willow Fire prompts evacuations in Yuba County

The fire is located at Marysville Road and Willow Glen in Yuba County.

YUBA COUNTY, Calif. — Yuba County officials are calling for evacuations in response to the raging Willow Fire, north of Smartville.

The fire is yet to see containment after burning 1,000 acres so far on Wednesday. It is located at Neptune Lane and Willow Glen Road in Yuba County.

In response to the wildfire, officials have called for both mandatory and voluntary evacuations. According to Cal Fire, 3,000 people have been evacuated due to mandatory evacuations orders for Loma Rica. Those evacuations run from the original start for the Cascade Fire and all areas south from Collins Lake to the Yuba County border to the west with Fruitland Road representing the lower line for evacuations.

Voluntary evacuations were advised for Oregon House/ Dobbins region north of Marysville Road, between Frenchtown Road to the west, Indiana Ranch Road to the east, and Forsythe Road to the north.

To stay up to date with evacuations for the Willow Fire and other wildfire evacuations in Yuba County, follow the Yuba County Office of Emergency Services page on Facebook HERE.

Maps

Road Closures

Oregon Hill Rd at Indiana Ranch Rd

Indiana Ranch Rd at Eagle Trl

Forbestown Rd at New York House Rd

Frenchtown Rd at New York House Rd

La Porte Rd at Honcut Ridge

Frenchtown Rd at Marysville Rd

Forbestown Rd at New York Flat Rd

Fruitland Rd at Honcut Rd

Fruitland Rd at Loma Rica Rd

Peoria Rd at Dolan Harding Rd

Township Rd at Peoria Rd

Willow Glen Rd at Marysville Rd

WILDFIRE PREPS

According to Cal Fire, in 2019, California wildfires burned just under 260,000 acres from 7,860 incidents. Over 700 structures were damaged or destroyed and three people were killed. This follower two years of some of the “deadliest and most destructive wildfires” in California history.

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. Defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris are completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.

The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks, supplies to grab with you if you’re forced to leave at a moment’s notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and know your community’s evacuation plans to best prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.