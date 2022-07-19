Winding Fire burns in Yuba County | Evacuations, maps updates

Cal Fire said the Winding Fire in Yuba County was burning along Winding Way and Regent Way, three miles south of Oregon House.

Example video title will go here for this video

YUBA COUNTY, Calif. — Firefighters are battling a wildfire in Yuba County near that's growing at a rapid rate, officials said Monday.

Cal Fire said the so-called Winding Fire was burning along Winding Way and Regent Way, three miles south of Oregon House. Officials said it has grown to 82 acres and is 20% contained.

Evacuations in the area are underway just south of and west of Oregon House in Zones YUB-E099 and E043. YUB-E089 is under an evacuation warning.

Zones YUB-E093, E009, YUB-E100 and DOB-E100 are under evacuation advisories.

Evacuation Map

An evacuation map for Yuba County is available below.

Evacuation Center

An evacuation center has been set up at the Sycamore Ranch campground for people displaced by the evacuation orders or warnings. Livestock can be taken to the Sheriff's Posse Arena.

Sycamore Ranch - 5390 State Hwy 20 nears Browns Valley

Sheriff's Posse Arena - 5396 Marysville Road, Browns Valley.

Fire Map

This wildfire map was created using data from NASA, NGA, USGS and FEMA.

WILDFIRE PREPS

According to Cal Fire, the 2021 fire season started earlier than previous years, but also ended earlier, as well. January 2021 saw just under 1,200 acres burned from nearly 300 wildfires. Fires picked up in the summer when the Dixie Fire burned in five Northern California counties — Butte, Plumas, Shasta, Lassen and Tehama. The Dixie Fire started on July 13 and wasn't contained until Oct. 25, burning nearly 1 million acres. It has since become the second-largest wildfire in state history and the largest non-complex fire.

Overall, 2.5 million acres were burned in 2021 from 8,835 wildfires. Over 3,600 structures were destroyed and 3 people were killed.

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. Defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris are completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.

The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks, and supplies to grab with you if you’re forced to leave at a moment’s notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and knowing your community’s evacuation plans best to prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.

Some counties use Nixle alerts to update residents on severe weather, wildfires, and other news. To sign up, visit www.nixle.com or text your zip code to 888777 to start receiving alerts.

PG&E customers can also subscribe to alerts via text, email, or phone call. If you're a PG&E customer, visit the Profile & Alerts section of your account to register.

What questions do you have about the latest wildfires? If you're impacted by the wildfires, what would you like to know? Text the ABC10 team at (916) 321-3310.

WATCH ALSO: