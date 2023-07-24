Wonder Fire in Shasta County | Evacuations, Maps, Updates

The Wonder Fire is burning south of Shasta Lake off Wonderland Boulevard and Fawndale Road.

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — A wildfire in Shasta County has authorities calling on people nearby to be ready to leave if needed.

The so-called Wonder Fire is burning off Wonderland Boulevard and Fawndale Road, south of Shasta Lake in Shasta County. The blaze has grown to 40 acres.

The Shasta County Sheriff's Office issued an evacuation warning for the area of Bridge Bay Marina due to the blaze.

Law enforcement says Wonderland Blvd. at Fawndale Road is closed to traffic going north. Both North and Southbound off-ramps to Bridge Bay Marina are closed.

Links to follow:

Evacuation Map

For evacuation updates, view the map from Shasta County below.

Fire Map

This map from the National Interagency Fire Center shows fire activity (this may take a few seconds to load).

WILDFIRE PREPS

According to Cal Fire, the 2022 fire season was quieter than previous years, but there were still several significant fires. January 2022 saw just one major incident with the Colorado Fire in Monterey County burning 687 acres. Fires picked up in May when the Lost Lake Fire burned through 5,856 acres. The largest fire in 2022, the Mosquito Fire, started in early September. It burned through more than 76,000 acres in El Dorado and Placer counties.

Overall, 331,360 acres burned in 2022 from 7,477 wildfires — well below the five-year average of 2.3 million acres. Over 870 structures were affected and nine people were killed, all civilians.

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. Defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris are completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.

The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks, and supplies to grab with you if you’re forced to leave at a moment’s notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and knowing your community’s evacuation plans best to prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.

