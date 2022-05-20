Evacuation orders issued for Yuba County's Golden Fire | Maps, evacuations and road closures

According to the U.S. Forest Service, Highway 49 at Marysville and Ridge Roads are closed due to the smoke.

YUBA COUNTY, Calif. — A structure fire turned into a small vegetation fire in the Tahoe National Forest in Yuba County.

The fire broke out just south of Camptonville and east of New Bullards Bar Reservoir on Friday morning, according to the Yuba County Office of Emergency Services. The U.S Forest Service said the fire started as a structure fire and spread into vegetation, crossing over Highway 49. Firefighters say about 12 acres have burned so far and one structure has been damaged, the structure where the fire originated.

According to the U.S. Forest Service, Hwy. 49 between Marysville and Ridge Roads is closed because of the smoke. The U.S Forest Service is asking people to stay out of the area.

We're keeping an eye on a fire just south of Camptonville/east of New Bullards Bar Reservoir. We understand personnel... Posted by Yuba County Office of Emergency Services on Friday, May 20, 2022

According to Yuba County OES, an evacuation center has oepend at Alcouffe Center in Oregon house for those who have been displaced because of the fire.

EVACUATION ORDERS:

Zone YUB-012A: North of Highway 49 and Yearling Lane; South of Marysville Road; East of Yearling Lane; West of Highway 49

EVACUATION WARNINGS:

Zone YUB-097: North of Marysville Road and Rush Street; South of Bullards Bar; East of Emerald Cove; West of Sunflower Lane

EVACUATION ADVISORIES:

YUEB-E013

YUB-E012B

YUB-E015

YUB-E014

YUB-EE044

WILDFIRE PREPS

According to Cal Fire, the 2021 fire season started earlier than previous years, but also ended earlier, as well. January 2021 saw just under 1,200 acres burned from nearly 300 wildfires. Fires picked up in the summer when the Dixie Fire burned in five Northern California counties — Butte, Plumas, Shasta, Lassen and Tehama. The Dixie Fire started on July 13 and wasn't contained until Oct. 25, burning nearly 1 million acres. It has since become the second-largest wildfire in state history and the largest non-complex fire.

Overall, 2.5 million acres were burned in 2021 from 8,835 wildfires. Over 3,600 structures were destroyed and 3 people killed.

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. Defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris are completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.

The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks, supplies to grab with you if you’re forced to leave at a moment’s notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and know your community’s evacuation plans best to prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.

Some counties use Nixle alerts to update residents on severe weather, wildfires, and other news. To sign up, visit www.nixle.com or text your zip code to 888777 to start receiving alerts.

PG&E customers can also subscribe to alerts via text, email, or phone call. If you're a PG&E customer, visit the Profile & Alerts section of your account to register.

What questions do you have about the latest wildfires? If you're impacted by the wildfires, what would you like to know? Text the ABC10 team at (916) 321-3310.

