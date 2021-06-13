Evacuation warnings lifted as firefighters contain fast-moving wildfire in Yuba County, officials say

Yuba County officials said all previous evacuation warnings have been lifted.

YUBA COUNTY, Calif. — Evacuation warnings have been lifted after firefighters managed to contain a wildfire in Yuba County, according to the Yuba County Office of Emergency Services.

Cal Fire said the so-called Beale Fire is off Hammonton Smartsville Road and Henwood Ranch Road east of Yuba City. The last Cal Fire update had the blaze at 150 acres and 0% containment, but the Yuba County Office of Emergency Services said on Facebook that the fire has been contained.

The Yuba County Office of Emergency Services said they were tracking the fast-moving fire north/northeast of Beale Air Force Base around Creek Way and Walsh Lane.

Officials said all evacuation warnings have been lifted.

New Incident: #BealeFire off Hammonton Smartsville Road and Henwood Ranch Road, east of Yuba City in Yuba County is 150 acres. @CALFIRENEU https://t.co/PjpwCmZPGA pic.twitter.com/KVM3eYzDE1 — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) June 14, 2021

Wildfire Preps

According to Cal Fire, 2020 was one of the most severe fire seasons on record as 9,917 wildfires burned 4.2 million acres. Over 9,000 structures were destroyed, and 31 people (civilians and firefighters) were killed.

California also experienced its first "Gigafire" because of the August Complex Fire, burning over 1 million acres by itself. Four of California's top five largest wildfires in state history happened in 2020.

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. Defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris are completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.

The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks, supplies to grab with you if you’re forced to leave at a moment’s notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and know your community’s evacuation plans best to prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.

Some counties use Nixle alerts to update residents on severe weather, wildfires, and other news. To sign up, visit www.nixle.com or text your zip code to 888777 to start receiving alerts.

PG&E customers can also subscribe to alerts via text, email, or phone call. If you're a PG&E customer, visit the Profile & Alerts section of your account to register.

Maps