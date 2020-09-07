Evacuations issued for grass fire in Yuba County

Residents for the city of Smartsville, which has a population of just under 200 people, are being ordered to evacuate.

YUBA COUNTY, Calif. — Evacuation orders have been issued for a grass fire in Yuba County, officials report.

Residents for the city of Smartsville, which has a population of just under 200 people, are being ordered to evacuate. Cal Fire reports the fire is roughly 12 acres and forward progress has stopped. Two outbuildings have been destroyed by the fire.

Forward progress for the fire has stopped, according to Cal Fire.

At least two people have been injured, one suffering burns, from the fire.

The California Highway Patrol [CHP] temporarily stopped traffic along Hwy. 20 — eastbound in Browns Valley and westbound in Smartsville — due to the fire. However, not long after traffic was stopped, CHP reopened traffic to commuters.

Get the latest road conditions below:

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. A defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris is completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.

The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks, supplies to grab with you if you’re forced to leave at a moment’s notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and know your community’s evacuation plans to best prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.

RELATED:

FOR THE LATEST WILDFIRE NEWS,

DOWNLOAD OUR APP.