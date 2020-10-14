Zogg Fire in Shasta County is 100% contained, Cal Fire says

The fire, which began on Sept. 27, claimed the lives of four people and has destroyed 204 structures.

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — Cal Fire Shasta-Trinity Unit reports that the Zogg Fire in Shasta and Tehama counties has reached 100 percent containment, roughly two weeks after the wildfire began.

Beginning on Sept. 27, the fire burned 56,338 acres of wildland and 204 structures were decimated. The fire also resulted in four fatalities, including that of an eight-year-old child. Though the cause of the fire is still under investigation, Cal Fire recently seized PG&E equipment from the fire-affected area as it determines what started the blaze.

Cal Fire SHU says in an incident report that "firefighters will continue to patrol the area in the upcoming days."

Firefighters likely need to monitor conditions due to the Red Flag Warning that went into effect Wednesday morning for the area. Shasta and Tehama County forecasted for high winds, and with the dry conditions continuing.

The area is not only on fire weather watch, but PG&E customers could experience power outages as the utility company shuts off electricity to the area in an attempt to mitigate another wildfire. In Shasta, PG&E estimates 4,697 customers could be affected. In Tehama County, that number is 1,230 customers.

🚩 𝗥𝗘𝗗 𝗙𝗟𝗔𝗚 𝗪𝗔𝗥𝗡𝗜𝗡𝗚⚠️



⏰ Thru Friday



📌 Central Valley & Foothills, Coast Range, northern Sierra & southern Cascade Range



🌬️🍃 Winds 15-25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. Favored gaps, canyons, & ridgetops could see gusts around 50 mph. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/Yb7ZYY9SPO — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) October 14, 2020

WILDFIRE PREPS

According to Cal Fire, in 2019, California wildfires burned just under 260,000 acres from 7,860 incidents. Over 700 structures were damaged or destroyed and three people were killed. This follower two years of some of the “deadliest and most destructive wildfires” in California history.

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. Defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris are completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.

The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks, supplies to grab with you if you’re forced to leave at a moment’s notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and know your community’s evacuation plans to best prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.