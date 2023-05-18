Zogg Fire family ‘livid’ at CPUC deal with PG&E

“I can’t believe they did this. They’re supposed to protect the public.”

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — PG&E’s regulators voted Thursday to allow PG&E off violations without admitting wrongdoing for starting a wildfire that killed four people.

In 2020, the Zogg Fire killed eight-year-old Feyla McLeod, her mom Alaina, Karin King and Ken Vossen.

An investigation by the Public Utilities Commission found PG&E committed “severe” violations in starting the fire, but behind-closed-doors, the California Public Utilities Commission and PG&E settled without ruling PG&E did anything wrong.

“I’m livid,” Feyla’s grandmother told ABC10. “I can’t believe they did this. They’re supposed to protect the public.”

ABC10 sought answers during Thursday's meeting, but none of the five governor-appointed commissioners spoke to explain why they approved the deal.

PG&E disasters have killed more than a hundred people in the last decade.

While on criminal probation for six federal felonies stemming from the 2010 San Bruno gas explosion, the company committed felony reckless arson and 84 felony counts of manslaughter in the 2018 Camp Fire.

It was the deadliest mass homicide committed by a corporation in the United States. The Zogg Fire started just three months after PG&E pleaded guilty in June 2020.

PG&E fires also killed people in 2015 Butte Fire and the 2017 Northern California firestorm.

In the wake of a state bailout of PG&E orchestrated by Gov. Gavin Newsom after the Camp Fire, prosecutors dropped criminal cases against the utility for starting the 2019 Kincade and 2021 Dixie Fires.

