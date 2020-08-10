Zogg Fire in Shasta County is 90 percent contained at 56,338 acres

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — Firefighters have nearly fully contained the Zogg Fire in Shasta County. At 56,338 acres, the fire is 90 percent contained.
Cal Fire Shasta-Trinity Unit says in an incident report that just one evacuation order remains at Zogg Mine Road, which is the only road closure in that area as well.
The Zogg Fire, which began on Sept. 27, has claimed the lives of four individuals and has resulted in the destruction of 204 structures in the Shasta County area. 27 other structures have been damaged by the blaze.
MAPS
This map shows the Zogg Fire's basic perimeter and other nearby fires.
Many roads in Shasta County have reopened as the fire's containment increases.
WILDFIRE PREPS
If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. Defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris are completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.
The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks, supplies to grab with you if you’re forced to leave at a moment’s notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and know your community’s evacuation plans to best prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.