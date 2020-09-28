Zogg Fire in Shasta County doubles in acreage to 15,000 overnight

The fire began on Sunday and has since spread quickly, prompting evacuation orders and road closures.

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — The Zogg Fire in Shasta County has doubled in acres since the Cal Fire Shasta Trinity Unit last provided updates on Sunday night. The fire now stands at 15,000 acres and zero containment.

Cal Fire SHU initially responded to the fire at Zogg Mine Road and Horse Canyon Way where it spread quickly. Firefighters said the blaze was initially at 50 acres before updating within the hour to note that it reached 400 acres. As of 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, it reached 7,000 acres.

Several mandatory evacuation orders have been issued, including for all areas south of South Fork Road and Zogg Mine Road, south along Gas Point corridor including all residents along Gas Point Road to Foster Drive, Platina Road west to Tehama County line.

Residents should evacuate eastbound on Highway 36 to a collection point at Holiday Market on Gas Point Road Cottonwood, according to Cal Fire.

An updated list of road closure has also been provided:

Clear Creek Road and Cloverdale Road

Placer Road and Muletown Road

Gaspoint Road and Foster Road

Highway 36 at Bowman Road

MAPS

WILDFIRE PREPS

According to Cal Fire, in 2019, California wildfires burned just under 260,000 acres from 7,860 incidents. Over 700 structures were damaged or destroyed and three people were killed. This follower two years of some of the “deadliest and most destructive wildfires” in California history.

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. Defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris are completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.