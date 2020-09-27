Evacuations ordered due to 400-acre Zogg Fire in Shasta County

The Zogg Fire has reached about 400 acres, according to Cal Fire.

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — Authorities are calling for evacuations as wildfire in Shasta County has reached 400 acres and continues to burn.

The so-called Zogg Fire prompted evacuations for all areas south of South Fork Road and Zogg Mine Road and south along Gas Point corridor which includes all residents along Gas Point Road to Foster Drive.

Cal Fire Shasta Trinity Unit initially responded to the fire at Zogg Mine Road and Horse Canyon Way. On Twitter, firefighters said the blaze was initially at 50 acres before updating within the hour to note that it reached 400 acres.

Maps

Road Closures

Firefighters announced road closures at Clear Creek Road and Cloverdale Road and at Placer Road and Muletown Road.

WILDFIRE PREPS

According to Cal Fire, in 2019, California wildfires burned just under 260,000 acres from 7,860 incidents. Over 700 structures were damaged or destroyed and three people were killed. This follower two years of some of the “deadliest and most destructive wildfires” in California history.

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. Defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris are completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.

The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks, supplies to grab with you if you’re forced to leave at a moment’s notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and know your community’s evacuation plans to best prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.