Zogg Fire in Shasta County almost 50 percent contained at 56,018 acres

Cal Fire SHU says the fire had minimal growth overnight, though conditions continue to be hot and dry.

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — Cal Fire SHU says it was another "successful day" on the fire line as the Zogg Fire reaches 46% containment at 56,018 acres.

"The fire had minimal growth in size overnight and the fire continues to burn in grass, oak woodland, chaparral and mixed timber," Cal Fire said in an incident update.

Weather is still a concern for firefighters, and hot and dry conditions are still predicted for Friday. Cal Fire also says damage assessment teams are currently verifying the extent of destruction in the fire area.

An 11 a.m. press conference hosted by Cal Fire will provide more updates on the wildfire.

There are still some evacuation orders and warnings in place in Shasta and Tehama counties. Evacuation centers have been put in place to aid survivors of the fire.

Evacuation centers:

Temporarily evacuation point open 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.: Holiday Market, 3315 Placer St., Redding, Calif.

Large animal evacuation center: Cottonwood Rodeo Grounds, 3917 Main St.,Cottonwood, Calif.

Small animal evacuation center: Haven Humane Society, 7449 Eastside Road, Anderson, Calif.

MAPS

This map includes mandatory evacuations and warnings in the area, as well as road closures. Red indicates a mandatory evacuation and yellow indicates a warning.

Several roads in Shasta County are temporarily closed because of the fire.

WILDFIRE PREPS

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. Defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris are completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.