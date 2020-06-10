No additional growth on Zogg Fire, containment at 82 percent

Firefighters held the fire at 56,305 acres overnight in Shasta and Tehama County.

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif — Cal Fire Shasta-Trinity Unit reports no additional fire growth overnight as crews continue to make progress in containing the Zogg Fire in Shasta and Tehama County.

The fire, which remains 56,305 acres and is 82 percent contained, began on Sept. 27. The cause of the fire is still unknown, though the blaze has resulted in four fatalities, one firefighter injury, and 204 structures destroyed.

Cal Fire SHU says in an incident report, "firefighters successfully furthered the containment through the night. Within the fire perimeter expect smoldering of residual fuels."

Though the news on containment was positive, Cal Fire remains cautious about fuels in the fire zone, as hot and dry temperatures over the past two months have resulted in extremely dry, receptive grass, timber and brush.

There are still some evacuation orders and warnings in place in Shasta County. Click here for updates on evacuations from the Shasta County Sheriff.

Road closures:

Platina Road at Buell Road is open to residents only

Platina Road at Rainbow Lake Road is open to residents only

Rainbow Lake Road at Sunny Hill Road

South Fork Road at Zogg Mine Road

MAPS

This map includes mandatory evacuations and warnings in the area, as well as road closures. Red indicates a mandatory evacuation and yellow indicates a warning.

Several roads in Shasta County are temporarily closed because of the fire.

WILDFIRE PREPS

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. Defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris are completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.