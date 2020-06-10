No additional growth on Zogg Fire, containment at 82 percent

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif — Cal Fire Shasta-Trinity Unit reports no additional fire growth overnight as crews continue to make progress in containing the Zogg Fire in Shasta and Tehama County.
The fire, which remains 56,305 acres and is 82 percent contained, began on Sept. 27. The cause of the fire is still unknown, though the blaze has resulted in four fatalities, one firefighter injury, and 204 structures destroyed.
Cal Fire SHU says in an incident report, "firefighters successfully furthered the containment through the night. Within the fire perimeter expect smoldering of residual fuels."
Though the news on containment was positive, Cal Fire remains cautious about fuels in the fire zone, as hot and dry temperatures over the past two months have resulted in extremely dry, receptive grass, timber and brush.
There are still some evacuation orders and warnings in place in Shasta County. Click here for updates on evacuations from the Shasta County Sheriff.
Road closures:
- Platina Road at Buell Road is open to residents only
- Platina Road at Rainbow Lake Road is open to residents only
- Rainbow Lake Road at Sunny Hill Road
- South Fork Road at Zogg Mine Road
MAPS
This map includes mandatory evacuations and warnings in the area, as well as road closures. Red indicates a mandatory evacuation and yellow indicates a warning.
Several roads in Shasta County are temporarily closed because of the fire.
WILDFIRE PREPS
If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. Defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris are completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.
The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks, supplies to grab with you if you’re forced to leave at a moment’s notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and know your community’s evacuation plans to best prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.