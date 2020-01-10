'Firefighters had a very successful night' | Zogg Fire is 26 percent contained, says Cal Fire

At 55,303 acres, the fire in Shasta and Tehama County had minimum growth overnight.

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — Cal Fire is reporting good advancement in the firefight against the Zogg Fire in Shasta and Tehama County on Thursday morning.

"Firefighters had a very successful night that increased containment of the fire with minimal growth," Cal Fire SHU said in an incident update.

The agency added that the fire does continue to burn in grass, oak, woodland, chaparral and mixed timber, and that conditions have been hot and dry with low humidity forecasted again on Thursday.

However, at 55,303 acres, the Zogg Fire has reached 26 percent containment, a huge jump from Wednesday's report of 7 percent containment.

The Zogg Fire has claimed the lives of four individuals, the 4th of which was announced on Wednesday. 1,538 structures are threatened by the blaze, while 147 structures have been destroyed. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. There are still several evacuation orders in effect.

Cal Fire will be hosting a press conference at 11:00 a.m. to provide further updates on the fire, which you can watch live here.

MAPS

This map includes mandatory evacuations and warnings in the area, as well as road closures. Red indicates a mandatory evacuation and yellow indicates a warning.

Several roads in Shasta County are temporarily closed because of the fire.

WILDFIRE PREPS

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. Defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris are completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.