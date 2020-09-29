Zogg Fire in Shasta County continues to spread with overnight growth

Three people are dead and 146 structures destroyed as the vegetation fire continues to rip through the area.

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif — The Zogg Fire grew roughly 10,000 acres overnight as flames continued to spread in the Shasta County area.

The fire now sites at just over 40,000 acres burned, with zero containment.

Officials confirmed on Monday that three people have been killed from the fire, while at least 1,250 have been forced from their homes due to evacuations. At least 1,538 structures are threatened by the fire, while 146 have already been destroyed.

Cal Fire says "light winds, high temperatures, low humidities and a lack of resources will continue to challenge firefighters today," in its morning incident update on the situation. "Firefighters will continue to focus on structure defense and increasing containment lines."

Several evacuation orders have been issued. A temporary evacuation point has been set up at Holiday Market at 3315 Placer St., Redding.

Several roads in Shashta County are temporarily closed because of the fire.

WILDFIRE PREPS

According to Cal Fire, in 2019, California wildfires burned just under 260,000 acres from 7,860 incidents. Over 700 structures were damaged or destroyed and three people were killed. This followed two years of some of the “deadliest and most destructive wildfires” in California history.

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. Defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris are completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.