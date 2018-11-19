If you're viewing on the ABC10 App, tap here for multimedia.

When the Camp and Woolsey Fires were still uncontrolled after days of devastating entire towns and leaving thousands homeless, it became clear to local public officials that they needed more help.

Governor Jerry Brown urged President Donald Trump to help boost the ongoing emergency response effort with federal funding. Aid came in the form of a Major Disaster Declaration, which was approved by the White House on Nov. 12.

Though the Camp Fire and Woolsey Fire continue to ravage Northern and Southern California, the additional federal aid has strengthened ongoing efforts to care for those survivors affected by the mass destruction of the blaze.

Last night, @POTUS signed a major disaster declaration activating Individual Assistance and Public Assistance programs for Butte, Los Angeles, and Ventura counties resulting from the devastation of the Camp, Hill and Woolsey fires in California.



What is a Major Disaster Declaration?

A Major Disaster Declaration means that the Camp and Woolsey Fires have surpassed the response and recovery abilities of California's state and local governments. Long-term recovery assistance is needed.

These types of Presidential Declarations are reserved for only the most severe circumstances.

Under the declaration, public officials can exercise emergency powers to protect the people. These may include ordering an evacuation and controlling access to an area, as seen during the Camp Fire and Woolsey Fire evacuations and restricted access to certain fire-devastated areas.

Now, the gateways are open to allow the federal government to provide funding to affected individuals and local and state governments. For individuals in Butte, Los Angeles, and Ventura counties, this means that individual FEMA assistance is now available to those in need.

What type of assistance is provided through a Major Disaster Declaration?

Assistance includes grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured or underinsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners.

Survivors of the wildfires can go to DisasterAssitance.gov for resources made available by the Major Disaster Declaration.

Lost your home? Step 1: Sign up for FEMA assistance at https://t.co/eCfQockZWE or 800-621-3362. Step 2: Go to the Disaster Assistance Center at 1982 E. 20th Street in Chico (9am to 7pm daily, closed Thanksgiving).#ButteStrong #ButteRecovers #CampFire pic.twitter.com/Nzl2TA7i0H — Butte County, CA (@CountyofButte) November 18, 2018

Funding through the declaration covers up to 75 percent of costs incurred by California for removing debris, conducting emergency activities, providing transitional sheltering, and more.

The Trump Administration has also issued three Fire Management Assistance Grants, which reimburse California for up to 75 percent of the costs incurred for sending firefighting assets to devastated areas.

This is huge, seeing as this wildfire is on track to become the costliest in California history. Risk modeling and analytics firm RMS estimates that wildfires in California will cost the insurance industry between $9 billion and $13 billion. According to the firm, this fire season is notable as it “represents the second consecutive year with more than $10 billion in insured wildfire loss.”

So far, 1,386 Individual Assistance Applications for those affected by California wildfires have been approved. Approximately $3,769,738.55 has been approved through the Individual and Households Program, with more money expected to be approved in the coming days.

