PARADISE, Calif. -- The Butte County Sheriff's Department shared the latest Camp Fire information Tuesday night on Facebook.

In the post, the department reported that 158 people remain missing. Zero human remains were located on Tuesday and the fatality count remains at 88.

Of the 88 fatalities, 54 have been tentatively identified and 28 have been positively identified.

Weather is now a serious issue in the Camp Fire burn area, officials said in a Monday press conference. A flash flood watch will be in effect from 10 p.m. on Wednesday, November 28 through 10 a.m. on Thursday, November 29.

At a press conference Monday, Butte County Sheriff officials reminded survivors who remains in these areas to be 100 percent prepared to evacuate again should the flash flood warning be issued. They also urged that as the weather continues, residents be vigilant about checking on the warnings and watches.

"Be prepared and do not wait for a Flash Flood Warning in order to take steps to protect life and property as these hazards may develop before a warning can be issued.," officials wrote in a release Tuesday. "There may be very little time to react once the storms and rain start."

A community meeting was announced by the County on Facebook. The meeting will take place on from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Pleasant Valley High School in Chico, Calif. on Thursday.

