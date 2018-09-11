If you're viewing on the ABC10 App, tap here for multimedia.
12:00 p.m. update:
Members of the Butte College family have lost their homes and have been displaced, according to a message from Butte College President Samia Yaqub.
Last night, fire surround the campus on three sides, according to Yaqub. Firefighters stationed crews around the campus and were able to keep the fire to the outer perimeter of Campus Drive.
The college's main campus has been serving as a staging area for emergency service personnel, and their football field has been used to medevac burn victims via helicopter.
The main campus, Chico Center, Skyway Center, Glenn County Center, and Cosmetology Center will all be closed today.
11:50 a.m. update:
The Camp Fire has compromised air quality in Chico.
Air quality is currently at moderate, but it is expected to drop into the "unhealthy for sensitive groups" range. Chico State University will have a limited amount of masks available for students and employees who identify as a sensitive population.
11:40 a.m. update:
ABC10's Brandon Rittman has reported from scene yesterday. Rittiman says the news of the five fatalities is heartbreaking.
A large number of people needed to evacuate the area after the fire broke out.
11:15 a.m. update:
According to authorities with the Butte County Sheriff's Office, five fatalities have been located in the area of Edgewood Lane in Paradise on November 8.
Authorities says the victims were located in vehicles that were overcome by the Camp Fire; due to burn injuries, identifications were not immediately able to be made.
Autopsies will be conducted to determine the circumstances of the deaths and start the identification process.
The Butte County Coroner's Office is investigating and attempting to identify other fatalities. Investigators are challenge by fatalities reported in areas where fire is still active and locations where hazards are in the area.
The sheriff's office asks that you you are not able to find a loved one to contact the Butte County Sheriff's Office at 530-538-7322.
11:10 a.m. update:
Due to the Camp Fire, Comcast has opened thousands of WiFi hotspots throughout the impacted areas in northern California to all residents so they can stay connected with friends, family, and emergency personnel.
A total of 3,200 XFINITY WiFi hotspots are open throughout Yuba and Butte Counties
Residents do not have to have Comcast as their provider in order to take advantage of the utility. They are free to use.
Simply select a hot spot with the "xfinitywifi" name and launch a broswer. XFINITY customers can sign in as normal and non-XFINITY customers should visit the "Not an XFINITY Internet Customer" section on the sign-in page.
For a map of XFINITY hotspots, click HERE.
11:00 a.m. update:
Organizations are reaching to shelters and evacuation centers helping people impacted by the Camp Fire.
North Valley Community Foundation is deploying funds from their Camp Fire Evacuation Relief Fund to organizations and groups that are sheltering and aiding evacuees. Money is available to help evacuation centers and those sheltering evacuees.
Organizations with requests can contact NVCF@NVCF.org with requests.
Information on donations to organizations Camp Fire fund can be found here.
10:47 a.m. update:
Due to firefighting and weather conditions, the Camp Fire has not entered the city limits of Chico and continues to move away from the city.
Sutter Dining and the residence halls remain open for on-campus students.
10:35 a.m. update:
From San Joaquin County to Butte County, officers from the City of Stockton are joining hundreds of other officers to help with the Camp Fire. They'll be working with first responders and trying to assist the community.
10:25 a.m. update:
125 personnel from the California Highway Patrol have been deployed to help with the three main fires in California. About 75 of them are located at the Camp Fire and helping with traffic control and evacuation, according to CHP Commissioner Warren Stanely.
All CHP offices in Sacramento County are on alert, working 12 hour shifts, so the CHP can move them to different fires to provide support.
10:20 a.m. update:
“We are a long ways from being out of the firefight,” said Pimlott.
Right now the focus is on life safety. There are active rescues going on with all the fires in California-particularly the Camp Fire, according to Pimlott.
10:15 a.m. update:
“That fire [the Camp Fire] from the second it started was off to the races- quickly grew 1,000 acres and was well off to burning at dangerous rates of spread,” said CAL FIRE Director Ken Pimlott. He added that the Camp Fire is currently one of California's three most critical fires, including the Hill Fire and Woolsey Fire.
Local firefighters, CAL FIRE, and inmate fire crews are among the 6,000 firefighters across the state.
10:05 a.m. update:
Per Ghilarducci, due to wildfires around the state 105,000 people have been evacuated in Southern California. 52,000 have been evacuated in northern California, predominantly due to the Camp Fire.
The wildfires have brought in local firefighters, totaling 1,860, to provide mutual aid up and down California and hundreds of law enforcement officers helping with security, evacuations, and any other necessary operations.
Additional aid is being requested from other states to see what resources would be available:
- Oregon
- Nevada
- Arizona
- New Mexico
- Wyoming
- Washington
“We’re not just responding to what’s in front of us but also contemplating what the next 24 and 48 hours are going to look like,” said Ghillarducci.
9:55 a.m. update:
Mark Ghilarducci, Director of the California's Office of Emergency Services on the state-wide Red Flag Warning.
“We’re seeing it literally from border to border, which is making our job obviously much harder,” he said.
9:50 a.m. update:
The fire that broke out in Butte County “has been an extremely challenging fire that resulted in significant and catastrophic for that community, the community of Paradise specifically just outside of Chico,” said Ghilarducci.
9:40 a.m. update:
Per Major General Dave Baldwin of the California National Guard, there are 185 personnel on duty providing support to the Camp Fire, some flying manned and unmanned aircrafts.
According to the Major General, the rest of the National Guard is on alert and prepared to deploy if necessary.
9:35 a.m. update:
CAL FIRE Director Ken Pimlott says are critical and hundreds of resources are in the area, and every available aircraft is signed and responding. However, high winds and visibility can hinder their ability to use those resources.
“Right now, it’s on all hands on deck…,” said Pimlot.
9:30 a.m. update:
Mark Ghilarducci, Director of the California's Office of Emergency Services says there have been injuries and loss of life in the California wildfires. However, numbers are still being accounted for as officials work with local authorities.
Ghilarducci adds that the magnitude of this situation is heartbreaking and adds that there is a state wide Red Flag warning.
Original story:
Evacuations have been ordered for the edges Chico, which is about 15 miles from a town where thousands of buildings were destroyed by the fast-moving Camp Fire, which grew to 70,000 acres overnight.
Capt. Scott McLean of the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection says flames from the blaze that devastated the town of Paradise had reached the eastern side of Chico, a city of about 90,000 people. The fire is only currently five percent contained.
Authorities have said that at least two firefighters and multiple residents were injured in Paradise. McLean said Friday morning that he had no immediate update on injuries.
He says strong winds made it difficult for aircraft to drop retardant effectively on the fire.
The Butte County Sheriff's Office says an evacuation ordered was issued Friday for the small communities of Stirling City and Inskip, north of Paradise, where thousands of homes were destroyed.
Cal Fire Capt. Bill Murphy says winds have calmed down in the valley but that there are "shifting, erratic winds" with speeds of up to 45 miles per hour (72 kph) along ridge tops.
The blaze that started Thursday morning east of Paradise and decimated the town also spread to the west.
All public schools are closed in Butte County today due to the fire, the Butte County Office Education announced. Chico State University via Twitter said its campus is safe and not under evacuation at this time. The campus is closed today and events scheduled for the weekend have been canceled.
Harrowing tales of escape and heroic rescues emerged from Paradise, where the entire community of 27,000 was ordered to evacuate. Witnesses reported seeing homes, supermarkets, businesses, restaurants, schools and a retirement home up in flames.
"Pretty much the community of Paradise is destroyed, it's that kind of devastation," said Cal Fire Capt. Scott McLean late Thursday. "The wind that was predicted came and just wiped it out."
