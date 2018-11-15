If you are viewing on the ABC10 app, tap here for multimedia.

The Butte County Sheriff’s Office released an updated list of the named of those who are still unaccounted for after the Camp Fire.

If you are looking for a missing loved one, check the list below. If you recognize someone from the list who you know is no longer missing, you are asked to contact the sheriff’s office so that person’s name can be removed from the list.

You can contact staff working the missing persons task force at any of the following telephone numbers: 530-538-6570, 530-538-7544, or 530-538-7671.

According to the latest figures from CAL FIRE, the Camp Fire has burned approximately 138,000 acres of land is at 35 percent containment. At least 56 people are confirmed dead and more than 10,000 structures destroyed, making this disaster the deadliest and most destructive wildfire in California history.

