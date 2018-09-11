If you're viewing on the ABC10 App, tap here for multimedia.

Firefighters continue to be challenged with extreme fire and weather conditions as they work non-stop to contain the Camp Fire.

The fire has ripped through Butte County, burning at least 70,000 acres as of Friday morning.

Here is the scene at Highway 99 just south of Durham. #campfire pic.twitter.com/d8YcdGKCY3 — Liz Kreutz (@ABCLiz) November 9, 2018

Evacuation orders established for Paradise, Magalia, Concow, Butte Creek Canyon and Butte Valley. As people continue to flee, many have reported some gas stations are out of gas, making evacuations more challenging.

Gas Buddy can help with those issues. The gas tracker is a database with more than 150,000 gas stations nationwide that are updated in real-time.

You can check GasBuddy to see if a gas station has fuel or power.

