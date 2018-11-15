If you are viewing on the ABC10 app, tap here for multimedia.

PARADISE, Calif. -- Homeowners who also raise commercial livestock are finally being allowed back onto their properties in order to feed their animals in the Camp Fire evacuation zone.

The Butte County Agricultural Office started giving out passes on Thursday morning, granting permission for commercial livestock owners only to cross evacuation lines and briefly feed their animals.

If a commercial animal owner is interested, they must obtain a letter of permission first from the office at 316 Nelson Ave. in Oroville.

David Doolittle could not wait to get back home to thank those responsible for helping to protect his home. He’s even feeding them a meal.

“I’m feeding my sheep for the first time!" Doolittle said. "Finally, this morning I got a permit from the agricultural department."

His home, his 15 sheep and a couple of chickens, were spared from the Camp Fire’s unforgiving path.

“Our sheep are two fold. They turned fire hazard into protein, so all of that fire hazard was gone," he said.

Sadly, fire is something with which Doolittle has become all too familiar. He lost his home in the Humboldt Fire 10 years ago.

“We kept a defendable space and that’s what saved us this time, because that fire came right up against where the sheep had eaten up the fire hazard," he said.

The Butte County Agricultural Office is granting access to commercial livestock owners only, meaning anxious families hoping to see their personal animals, that they couldn't get out in time, were turned away.

“We've got chickens and we have a donkey, but I think they may have gotten the donkey out. We were just going to check on all of that stuff and get out, make sure everything was OK, fed watered and then leave," Rick McKinley, a Magalia resident said.

Homeowners with granted permission have been given just 30 minutes each day to feed their animals, until evacuation orders are lifted.

