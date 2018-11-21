If you are viewing on the ABC10 app, tap here for multimedia.

PARADISE, Calif. -- Two more deaths have been reported in the Camp Fire, bringing the total number of fatalities to 81, according to the latest figures from CAL FIRE.

Crews now have 75 percent containment on the blaze, which has burned more than 152,000 acres of land thus far. An incoming storm should help firefighters knock the blaze out completely, but the rains will bring additional problems, such as potentially hampering the search for human remains and possible mudslides.

RELATED STORY: Fire scientists: Camp Fire deaths are a wake-up call

In addition to becoming the deadliest wildfire in California history, the Camp Fire is also the most destructive, and its numbers in terms of structure damage continue to soar. In their latest update, CAL FIRE says more than 17,000 total structures were destroyed, of which 12,637 are homes

The Butte County Sheriff’s Department listed 870 people as being unaccounted for, up from 699 on Monday, with the caveat that the list is fluid and constantly changing.

RELATED: "California Wildfires: The New Normal" is ABC10's new 9-part series on how wildfires are changing lives across Northern California.

Watch episode 6 "Inside the Evacuation Zone" now: When it comes to covering wildfires, "Adventure" Dan goes where others can't to keep evacuees informed until they can get home.

© 2018 KXTV