If you're viewing on the ABC10 App, tap here for multimedia.

4:30 p.m. update:

A day after a Northern California wildfire forced tens of thousands to evacuate, dozens of people are unaccounted for and relatives are flooding social media with desperate pleas for help finding them.

Dozens of people, many of them elderly, remained unaccounted for.

Debbie McCrea has lived on a quarter-acre lot in Paradise for about 40 years and has had to evacuate from wildfires several times. Usually she calls her sister and other relatives to let them know she's getting out.

Not this time.

Her brother-in-law Steve Christensen said she has trouble walking, and he is concerned that she hasn't called.

Cherri Rolla lives in North Dakota and says a relative tried to get her 83-year-old aunt to leave her house in Paradise, but she refused. She is hoping her aunt made it to an evacuation center.

4:22 p.m. update:

Both Butte County Air Quality Management District and the California Air Resources Board have deployed "Purple Air" sensors to help monitor the smoke impacts in Butte County.

Butte County AQMD notes that the data is experimental and unofficial but it will help provide additional information for official air quality data.

@bcaqmd with assistance from @AirResources has deployed additional "Purple Air" sensors to help monitor smoke impacts in Butte County. The data is experimental and unofficial, but will help supplement official air quality data. https://t.co/drjkmNhyjX pic.twitter.com/RfSsryakRO — Butte County AQMD (@bcaqmd) November 9, 2018

An air quality report from the National Weather Service is available below:

Areas of #NorCal will continue to experience poor air quality due to the #CampFire smoke. For more information, please visit https://t.co/XYTBpMFjzh. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/CDoNyXNbeQ — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) November 9, 2018

4:15 p.m. update:

With the Butte County website down, the county is using a Google Doc to provide current Camp Fire Information to its residents.

We have developed a Google Doc resource with current #CampFire information. This resource is being used while the Butte County website is unavailable. This site will be updated continuously. https://t.co/YISLVgA9O3 — Butte County, CA (@CountyofButte) November 9, 2018

4:10 p.m. update:

The Camp Fire is currently burning on both sides of the Feather River, South of Jarbo Gap, according to Cal Fire's Butte Unit.

Camp Fire is currently burning on both sides of the Feather River, South of Jarbo Gap. Many fire resources are working in this area. Continue to monitor @ButteSheriff @CALFIRE_ButteCo @USFSPlumas https://t.co/kvk8StGuGE for info OR for current fire info call 530-538-7826 — CAL FIRE Butte Unit/Butte County Fire Department (@CALFIRE_ButteCo) November 9, 2018

4:06 p.m. update:

ABC10's Michael Anthony Adam's is at the Camp Fire. As firefighters attempt to combat flames while dealing with wind gusts and a lack of water, they captured a fire whirl on camera.

4:00 p.m. update:

Blocks and blocks of homes and businesses in a Northern California town have been destroyed by a wildfire.

Parts of the town of Paradise were still on fire on Friday. At least five people in the town died.

Patrick Knuthson, a fourth-generation resident of Paradise, said only two of roughly 22 houses on his street survived. Knuthson stayed behind and was able to save his home.

He said he lost his previous home to a wildfire in 2008.

Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea said about 20 deputies have also lost their homes.

3:58 p.m. update:

Firefighters will save what they can in the Camp Fire, whether it's a building, a home, or on two legs or four.

Alameda County Firefighters saved a donkey running along Highway 70 at Big Bend Road. Their Strike Team Leader was able to contact animal control which responded with a trailer to transport the animal.

Saved by Strike Team XAL 2011A at the #CampFire--this donkey was running along HWY 70 at Big Bend Rd when FFs from Alameda County were able to get its attention. The Strike Team Leader contacted the Division & Animal Control responded to the scene w/ a large trailer to transport. pic.twitter.com/IavTQOK694 — Alameda County Fire (@AlamedaCoFire) November 9, 2018

3:34 p.m. update:

A day after a Northern California wildfire forced tens of thousands to evacuate, dozens of people are unaccounted for and relatives are flooding social media with desperate pleas for help finding them.

Many are searching for seniors who lived alone or at retirement homes.

Diane Forsman lives in New Hampshire and says she's been trying to get information about her 83-year-old mother, who lives in the community of Magalia near the devastated town of Paradise. She says her mother can't walk by herself and is on oxygen.

Dawn Johnson says she hasn't been able to reach her father or his wife who live in an RV park in Paradise that's believed to have burned in the fire.

Johnson says her father has late-stage cancer and his wife is mostly confined to her bed.

2:50 p.m. update:

A surgical nurse who evacuated from a Northern California hospital with a wildfire roaring nearby says she had to return after her vehicle went up in flames and one of her pant legs caught fire.

Nichole Jolly said Friday that she helped evacuate patients Thursday from Adventist Health Feather River Hospital in the town of Paradise, where at least five people died.

When she tried to leave, she got stuck in the firestorm.

She said firefighters extinguished her smoldering pants, covered her in a fire blanket and brought her back to the hospital, where she waited out the fire.

She said doctors extinguished burning trees around the hospital to try to keep the flames at bay.

Jolly eventually escaped the town.

2:43 p.m. update:

The Butte County Fairgrounds in Gridley is functioning as an evacuation shelter for the Camp Fire. It was one of the suggested shelters to go to after the Neighborhood Church in Chico was full.

They've notified supporters that they are "overwhelmed with food and waters," and are in need of new clothes for women and jeans, sweatshirts, and jackets for men and kids.

2:35 p.m. update:

Schools in Butte County will be closed until November 23.

County Superintendent Tim Taylor announced the closure on Friday, which comes in response to the Camp Fire. According to the Butte County Office of Education, the county and its residents need time to understand the extent of loss and disruption caused by the Camp Fire in the area and find ways to provide services to schools and their students.

2:18 p.m. update:

Modesto area resources responding to the Butte County for the Camp Fire. Thousands of firefighters are combating wildfires up and down the state. Modesto, West Stanislaus Fire, Burbank Paradise Fire, Stanislaus Consolidated Fire, and Hughson Fire join the thousands of firefighters providing mutual aid across the state.

At last count, there were 2,303 personnel combating the Camp Fire, 303 engines, 11 water tenders, 18 helicopters, and 24 dozers.

Modesto Fire Brush 1 is part of Task Force 4208 assisting Butte County with the Camp Fire; the fire has spread over 20,000+ acres.

Other area Fire Departments assisting include: Stanislaus Consolidated Fire, West Stanislaus Fire, Burbank Paradise Fire, and Hughson Fire. pic.twitter.com/BimXHA69gh — Modesto Fire (@ModestoFire) November 9, 2018

2:05 p.m. update:

Nurses and patients have recounted their dramatic escapes from a hospital in a Northern California town that was devastated by a ferocious wildfire.

Nurse Darrel Wilken told the Chico Enterprise-Record newspaper on Friday that the fire in the town of Paradise came so quickly that he and other employees at the Feather River Hospital used their own cars to evacuate patients.

Wilken said he took three patients in his car and that two of them were in critical condition. He says he battled gridlocked traffic on a road surrounded on both sides by fire.

Paradise resident Cody Knowles said his wife, Francine, was having gallbladder surgery Thursday morning.

When the evacuation was announced, she was still asleep from anesthesia. He waited until she woke up and they escaped in a hospital employee's car.

The hospital says it evacuated 60 patients to other facilities.

1:53 p.m. update:

Public safety attempts to save what they can and get people to safety, but even as they do so the Camp Fire rages.

Deputies have lost their homes and so have members of the Butte College family. California Highway Patrol - Oroville confirms that four of their officers have lost their homes while they saved others.

1:47 p.m. update:

Road closures are a fluid situation due to the wildfires.

State Route 99 is open from Los Molinos to Chico, however, it closes again upon reaching Chico. The road closes due lack of visibility caused by the Camp Fire

#CampFire Traffic Alert



State Route 99 is OPEN from Los Molinos to Chico, but as soon as it hits Chico it is CLOSED due to lack of visibility.



Motorists are advised to take I-5 when traveling to and from Sacramento. pic.twitter.com/IDwvHqCHqp — Caltrans District 2 (@CaltransD2) November 9, 2018

1:44 p.m. update:

The Camp Fire smoke has impacted air quality in other areas and has turned day to night in other areas.

ABC10's Brandon Rittiman sees the impact firsthand driving down Highway 99 where the Camp Fire burned just South of Chico.

Wow.

This is where the #CampFire burned down to Highway 99. You can see black on both sides of the highway in the few miles just South of Chico.#NewNormal #wildfires @ABC10 pic.twitter.com/1S9ZElT79Z — Brandon Rittiman (@BrandonRittiman) November 9, 2018

1:35 p.m. update:

ABC10's John Bartell is at the Lime Saddle Estates area about four miles from Paradise. He's found belongings and valuables brought to the outside and, in some areas, one home was spared while another was destroyed.

Bartell revisits a home on Pentz Road that was seen in flames just last night that firefighters were unable to save and sees how the neighborhood is doing.

"Last night we were here, this home was in flames when we left. We had to leave. There was nothing that the fire crews could do, and obviously, this is what's left."

1:16 p.m. update:

When Paradise was evacuated, the order set off a desperate exodus in which many motorists got struck in gridlocked traffic and abandoned their vehicles to flee on foot. People reported seeing much of the community go up in flames, including homes, supermarkets, businesses, restaurants, schools and a retirement center.

Rural areas fared little better. Many homes have propane tanks that were exploding amid the flames. "They were going off like bombs," said Karen Auday, who escaped to a nearby town.

McLean estimated that the lost buildings numbered in the thousands in Paradise, about 180 miles (290 kilometers) northeast of San Francisco.

"Pretty much the community of Paradise is destroyed. It's that kind of devastation," he said.

The massive blaze that hit Paradise spread north Friday, prompting officials to order the evacuation of Stirling City and Inskip, two communities north of Paradise along the Sierra Nevada foothills.

The wind-driven flames also spread to the west and reached the edge of Chico, a city of 90,000 people. Firefighters were able to stop the fire at the edge of the city, where evacuation orders remained in place Friday, Cal Fire Cpt. Bill Murphy said.

1:05 p.m. update:

Concerned friends and family posted frantic messages on Twitter and other sites saying they were looking for loved ones, particularly seniors who lived at retirement homes or alone.

About 20 of the same deputies who were helping to find and rescue people lost their own homes. The department was trying to find them temporary housing, Sheriff Kory Honea said.

"There are times when you have such rapid-moving fires ... no amount of planning is going to result in a perfect scenario, and that's what we had to deal with here," Honea told the Action News Network.

12:27 p.m. update:

16 inmate fire crews are confirmed to be assisting with the Camp Fire.

The Camp Fire has pulled resources from up and down the state with mutual coming from local fire departments like Turlock, San Francisco, Sacramento, West Sacramento, Folsom, and many others along with help from police officers from Sacramento, Stockton, and the Placer County Sheriff's Department.

Among them are the inmate firefighters who have come from six different conservation camps from Alturas and down to Sonora to fight wildfires at only one dollar an hour.

A total of 200 inmate firefighters are part of the thousands of personnel combating the Camp Fire.

12:10 p.m. update:

Due to the Camp Fire, a Friday morning in Chico looks more like a night sky.

Our Construction office in Chico Friday morning. It looks like night-sky. Photo by Jim Rogers. pic.twitter.com/OeaAZ7KTPb — Caltrans District 2 (@CaltransD2) November 9, 2018

12:00 p.m. update:

Members of the Butte College family have lost their homes and have been displaced, according to a message from Butte College President Samia Yaqub.

Last night, fire surround the campus on three sides, according to Yaqub. Firefighters stationed crews around the campus and were able to keep the fire to the outer perimeter of Campus Drive.

The college's main campus has been serving as a staging area for emergency service personnel, and their football field has been used to medevac burn victims via helicopter.

The main campus, Chico Center, Skyway Center, Glenn County Center, and Cosmetology Center will all be closed today.

11:50 a.m. update:

The Camp Fire has compromised air quality in Chico.

Air quality is currently at moderate, but it is expected to drop into the "unhealthy for sensitive groups" range. Chico State University will have a limited amount of masks available for students and employees who identify as a sensitive population.

Due to smoke from the nearby #CampFire, Chico air quality has been compromised. Air quality is currently in the “Moderate” range and is expected to worsen into the “Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups” range. — Chico State (@ChicoState) November 9, 2018

11:40 a.m. update:

ABC10's Brandon Rittman has reported from scene yesterday. Rittiman says the news of the five fatalities is heartbreaking.

A large number of people needed to evacuate the area after the fire broke out.

This is heartbreaking, but it doesn’t come as a shock to me based on what we witnessed yesterday in the town of #Paradise.

A massive amount of people needed to get out with few roads available, and I saw more than a few waiting until the last second to leave.#NewNormal @ABC10 https://t.co/aOreqh66PH — Brandon Rittiman (@BrandonRittiman) November 9, 2018

11:15 a.m. update:

According to authorities with the Butte County Sheriff's Office, five fatalities have been located in the area of Edgewood Lane in Paradise on November 8.

Authorities says the victims were located in vehicles that were overcome by the Camp Fire; due to burn injuries, identifications were not immediately able to be made.

Autopsies will be conducted to determine the circumstances of the deaths and start the identification process.

The Butte County Coroner's Office is investigating and attempting to identify other fatalities. Investigators are challenge by fatalities reported in areas where fire is still active and locations where hazards are in the area.

The sheriff's office asks that you you are not able to find a loved one to contact the Butte County Sheriff's Office at 530-538-7322.

11:10 a.m. update:

Due to the Camp Fire, Comcast has opened thousands of WiFi hotspots throughout the impacted areas in northern California to all residents so they can stay connected with friends, family, and emergency personnel.

A total of 3,200 XFINITY WiFi hotspots are open throughout Yuba and Butte Counties

Residents do not have to have Comcast as their provider in order to take advantage of the utility. They are free to use.

Simply select a hot spot with the "xfinitywifi" name and launch a broswer. XFINITY customers can sign in as normal and non-XFINITY customers should visit the "Not an XFINITY Internet Customer" section on the sign-in page.

For a map of XFINITY hotspots, click HERE.

Comcast has opened 3,200 XFINITY WiFi hotspots for free use by those impacted by the #CampFire in Northern California. — Comcast California (@ComcastCA) November 9, 2018

11:00 a.m. update:

Organizations are reaching to shelters and evacuation centers helping people impacted by the Camp Fire.

North Valley Community Foundation is deploying funds from their Camp Fire Evacuation Relief Fund to organizations and groups that are sheltering and aiding evacuees. Money is available to help evacuation centers and those sheltering evacuees.

Organizations with requests can contact NVCF@NVCF.org with requests.

Information on donations to organizations Camp Fire fund can be found here.

A message from North Valley Community Foundation's President and CEO. Here is a link to the Direct Fire Fund: https://t.co/EDXJW4IPyj



Note: The county has said that there is not need or capacity for donations of clothing or blankets at this time. pic.twitter.com/SKAiBCAvNs — NVCF (@NVCF) November 9, 2018

10:47 a.m. update:

Due to firefighting and weather conditions, the Camp Fire has not entered the city limits of Chico and continues to move away from the city.

Sutter Dining and the residence halls remain open for on-campus students.

Due to firefighting efforts and favorable weather conditions, including a decrease in wind gusts, the #CampFire has not entered city limits and continues to move away from the city. The Chico State campus is safe and no evacuation warning or order was issued for the area. — Chico State (@ChicoState) November 9, 2018

10:35 a.m. update:

From San Joaquin County to Butte County, officers from the City of Stockton are joining hundreds of other officers to help with the Camp Fire. They'll be working with first responders and trying to assist the community.

StocktonPD has been deployed to #ButteCounty to assist with the #CampFire. We are working with the best first responders to assist this community. #ThoughtsandPrayers pic.twitter.com/XsQx97jpfJ — Stockton Police Dept (@StocktonPolice) November 9, 2018

10:25 a.m. update:

125 personnel from the California Highway Patrol have been deployed to help with the three main fires in California. About 75 of them are located at the Camp Fire and helping with traffic control and evacuation, according to CHP Commissioner Warren Stanely.

All CHP offices in Sacramento County are on alert, working 12 hour shifts, so the CHP can move them to different fires to provide support.

10:20 a.m. update:

“We are a long ways from being out of the firefight,” said Pimlott.

Right now the focus is on life safety. There are active rescues going on with all the fires in California-particularly the Camp Fire, according to Pimlott.

10:15 a.m. update:

“That fire [the Camp Fire] from the second it started was off to the races- quickly grew 1,000 acres and was well off to burning at dangerous rates of spread,” said CAL FIRE Director Ken Pimlott. He added that the Camp Fire is currently one of California's three most critical fires, including the Hill Fire and Woolsey Fire.

Local firefighters, CAL FIRE, and inmate fire crews are among the 6,000 firefighters across the state.

10:05 a.m. update:

Per Ghilarducci, due to wildfires around the state 105,000 people have been evacuated in Southern California. 52,000 have been evacuated in northern California, predominantly due to the Camp Fire.

The wildfires have brought in local firefighters, totaling 1,860, to provide mutual aid up and down California and hundreds of law enforcement officers helping with security, evacuations, and any other necessary operations.

Additional aid is being requested from other states to see what resources would be available:

Oregon

Nevada

Arizona

New Mexico

Wyoming

Washington

“We’re not just responding to what’s in front of us but also contemplating what the next 24 and 48 hours are going to look like,” said Ghillarducci.

9:55 a.m. update:

Mark Ghilarducci, Director of the California's Office of Emergency Services on the state-wide Red Flag Warning.

“We’re seeing it literally from border to border, which is making our job obviously much harder,” he said.

9:50 a.m. update:

The fire that broke out in Butte County “has been an extremely challenging fire that resulted in significant and catastrophic for that community, the community of Paradise specifically just outside of Chico,” said Ghilarducci.

9:40 a.m. update:

Per Major General Dave Baldwin of the California National Guard, there are 185 personnel on duty providing support to the Camp Fire, some flying manned and unmanned aircrafts.

According to the Major General, the rest of the National Guard is on alert and prepared to deploy if necessary.

9:35 a.m. update:

CAL FIRE Director Ken Pimlott says are critical and hundreds of resources are in the area, and every available aircraft is signed and responding. However, high winds and visibility can hinder their ability to use those resources.

“Right now, it’s on all hands on deck…,” said Pimlot.

CAL FIRE: right now it’s all hands on deck to rescue people and get people out of harms way. — Madison Meyer (@madisonmeyer) November 9, 2018

9:30 a.m. update:

Mark Ghilarducci, Director of the California's Office of Emergency Services says there have been injuries and loss of life in the California wildfires. However, numbers are still being accounted for as officials work with local authorities.

Ghilarducci adds that the magnitude of this situation is heartbreaking and adds that there is a state wide Red Flag warning.

Original story:

Evacuations have been ordered for the edges Chico, which is about 15 miles from a town where thousands of buildings were destroyed by the fast-moving Camp Fire, which grew to 70,000 acres overnight.

Capt. Scott McLean of the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection says flames from the blaze that devastated the town of Paradise had reached the eastern side of Chico, a city of about 90,000 people. The fire is only currently five percent contained.

Camp Fire: Photos from Town of Paradise show mass fire devastation PARADISE, CA - NOVEMBER 08: The interior of a building burns as the Camp Fire moves through the area on November 8, 2018 in Paradise, California. Fueled by high winds and low humidity, the rapidly spreading Camp Fire has ripped through the town of Paradise and has quickly charred 18,000 acres and has destroyed dozens of homes in a matter of hours. The fire is currently at zero containment. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) PARADISE, CA - NOVEMBER 08: A plume of smoke rises above the Camp Fire as it moves through the area on November 8, 2018 in Paradise, California. Fueled by high winds and low humidity, the rapidly spreading Camp Fire has ripped through the town of Paradise and has quickly charred 18,000 acres and has destroyed dozens of homes in a matter of hours. The fire is currently at zero containment. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) PARADISE, CA - NOVEMBER 08: Traffic backs up on highway 70 as people evacuate from the Camp Fire as it moves through the area on November 8, 2018 in Paradise, California. Fueled by high winds and low humidity, the rapidly spreading Camp Fire has ripped through the town of Paradise and has quickly charred 18,000 acres and has destroyed dozens of homes in a matter of hours. The fire is currently at zero containment. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) TOPSHOT - A home is overshadowed by towering smoke plumes as the Camp fire races through town in Paradise, California on November 8, 2018. - More than 18,000 acres have been scorched in a matter of hours burning with it a hospital, a gas station and dozens of homes. (Photo by Josh Edelson / AFP) (Photo credit should read JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images) PARADISE, CA - NOVEMBER 08: A mailbox with flames painted on it is posted in front of a burning home as the Camp Fire moves through the area on November 8, 2018 in Paradise, California. Fueled by high winds and low humidity, the rapidly spreading Camp Fire has ripped through the town of Paradise and has quickly charred 18,000 acres and has destroyed dozens of homes in a matter of hours. The fire is currently at zero containment. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) PARADISE, CA - NOVEMBER 08: Trees burn as the Camp Fire moves through the area on November 8, 2018 in Paradise, California. Fueled by high winds and low humidity, the rapidly spreading Camp Fire has ripped through the town of Paradise and has quickly charred 18,000 acres and has destroyed dozens of homes in a matter of hours. The fire is currently at zero containment. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) Patients are quickly evacuated from the Feather River Hospital as it burns down during the Camp fire in Paradise, California on November 8, 2018. - More than 18,000 acres have been scorched in a matter of hours burning with it a hospital, a gas station and dozens of homes. (Photo by Josh Edelson / AFP) (Photo credit should read JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images) Paradise Elementary School burns down as the Camp fire tears through Paradise, California on November 8, 2018. - More than 18,000 acres have been scorched in a matter of hours burning with it a hospital, a gas station and dozens of homes. (Photo by Josh Edelson / AFP) (Photo credit should read JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images) The Feather River Hospital burns down during the Camp fire in Paradise, California on November 8, 2018. - More than 18,000 acres have been scorched in a matter of hours burning with it a hospital, a gas station and dozens of homes. (Photo by Josh Edelson / AFP) (Photo credit should read JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images) A home burns as the Camp fire tears through Paradise, California on November 8, 2018. - More than 18,000 acres have been scorched in a matter of hours burning with it a hospital, a gas station and dozens of homes. (Photo by Josh Edelson / AFP) (Photo credit should read JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images) A home burns during the Camp fire in Paradise, California on November 8, 2018. - More than 18,000 acres have been scorched in a matter of hours burning with it a hospital, a gas station and dozens of homes. (Photo by Josh Edelson / AFP) (Photo credit should read JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images) Patients are quickly evacuated from the Feather River Hospital as it burns down during the Camp fire in Paradise, California on November 8, 2018. - More than 18,000 acres have been scorched in a matter of hours burning with it a hospital, a gas station and dozens of homes. (Photo by Josh Edelson / AFP) (Photo credit should read JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images) The Blackbear Diner burns as the Camp fire tears through Paradise, California on November 8, 2018. - More than 18,000 acres have been scorched in a matter of hours burning with it a hospital, a gas station and dozens of homes. (Photo by Josh Edelson / AFP) (Photo credit should read JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images) TOPSHOT - The Blackbear Diner burns as the Camp fire tears through Paradise, California on November 8, 2018. - More than 18,000 acres have been scorched in a matter of hours burning with it a hospital, a gas station and dozens of homes. (Photo by Josh Edelson / AFP) (Photo credit should read JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images) A home burns as the Camp fire tears through Paradise, California on November 8, 2018. - More than 18,000 acres have been scorched in a matter of hours burning with it a hospital, a gas station and dozens of homes. (Photo by Josh Edelson / AFP) (Photo credit should read JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images) PARADISE, CA - NOVEMBER 08: Firefighters try to contain a fire so it doesn't spread to a neighboring building as the Camp Fire moves through the area on November 8, 2018 in Paradise, California. Fueled by high winds and low humidity, the rapidly spreading wildfire has ripped through the town of Paradise, charring 18,000 acres and destroying dozens of homes in a matter of hours. The fire is currently at zero containment. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) PARADISE, CA - NOVEMBER 08: A sign is posted on the Paradise Skilled Nursing center as it is consumed by flames from the Camp Fire on November 8, 2018 in Paradise, California. Fueled by high winds and low humidity, the rapidly spreading wildfire has ripped through the town of Paradise, charring 18,000 acres and destroying dozens of homes in a matter of hours. The fire is currently at zero containment. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) PARADISE, CA - NOVEMBER 08: A firefighter looks on as a home is consumed by the Camp Fire on November 8, 2018 in Paradise, California. Fueled by high winds and low humidity, the rapidly spreading wildfire has ripped through the town of Paradise, charring 18,000 acres and destroying dozens of homes in a matter of hours. The fire is currently at zero containment. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) PARADISE, CA - NOVEMBER 08: Embers blow in the wind as the Camp Fire burns a KFC restaurant on November 8, 2018 in Paradise, California. Fueled by high winds and low humidity, the rapidly spreading wildfire has ripped through the town of Paradise, charring 18,000 acres and destroying dozens of homes in a matter of hours. The fire is currently at zero containment. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) PARADISE, CA - NOVEMBER 08: A burned out van continues to smolder after the Camp Fire moved through the area on November 8, 2018 in Paradise, California. Fueled by high winds and low humidity, the rapidly spreading wildfire has ripped through the town of Paradise, charring 18,000 acres and destroying dozens of homes in a matter of hours. The fire is currently at zero containment. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) A Jack In The Box fast food restaurant burns as the Camp fire tears through Paradise, north of Sacramento, California on November 08, 2018. - More than one hundred homes, a hospital, a Safeway store and scores of other structures have burned in the area and the fire shows no signs of slowing. (Photo by Josh Edelson / AFP) (Photo credit should read JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images) Search and rescue teams scramble to evacuate patients as the Feather River Hospital burns during the Camp fire in Paradise, California, on November 8, 2018. - More than one hundred homes, a hospital, a Safeway store and scores of other structures have burned in the area and the fire shows no signs of slowing. (Photo by Josh Edelson / AFP) (Photo credit should read JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images) TOPSHOT - A store burns as the Camp fire tears through Paradise, California on November 8, 2018. - A rapidly spreading, late-season wildfire in northern California has burned 20,000 acres of land and prompted authorities to issue evacuation orders for thousands of people. (Photo by Josh Edelson / AFP) (Photo credit should read JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images) A car explodes into flames as the Camp fire tears through downtown Paradise, California on November 8, 2018. - A rapidly spreading, late-season wildfire in northern California has burned 20,000 acres of land and prompted authorities to issue evacuation orders for thousands of people. (Photo by Josh Edelson / AFP) (Photo credit should read JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images) Search and rescue teams scramble to evacuate patients as the Feather River Hospital burns during the Camp fire in Paradise, California on November 8, 2018. - A rapidly spreading, late-season wildfire in northern California has burned 20,000 acres of land and prompted authorities to issue evacuation orders for thousands of people. (Photo by Josh Edelson / AFP) (Photo credit should read JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images) PARADISE, CA - NOVEMBER 08: Hospital workers and first responders evacuate patients from the Feather River Hospital as the Camp Fire moves through the area on November 8, 2018 in Paradise, California. Fueled by high winds and low humidity, the rapidly spreading Camp Fire has ripped through the town of Paradise and has quickly charred 18,000 acres and has destroyed dozens of homes in a matter of hours. The fire is currently at zero containment. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) The Paradise Inn hotel burns as the Camp Fire tears through Paradise, California on November 08, 2018. More than 100 homes, a hospital, a Safeway store and scores of other structures have burned in the area and the fire shows no signs of slowing.

Authorities have said that at least two firefighters and multiple residents were injured in Paradise. McLean said Friday morning that he had no immediate update on injuries.

He says strong winds made it difficult for aircraft to drop retardant effectively on the fire.

The Butte County Sheriff's Office says an evacuation ordered was issued Friday for the small communities of Stirling City and Inskip, north of Paradise, where thousands of homes were destroyed.

Cal Fire Capt. Bill Murphy says winds have calmed down in the valley but that there are "shifting, erratic winds" with speeds of up to 45 miles per hour (72 kph) along ridge tops.

The blaze that started Thursday morning east of Paradise and decimated the town also spread to the west.

Operational briefing for #CampFire underway at Butte County Fairgrounds. Objetives are to keep it East of Hwy 99 to Durham Dayton Hwy to Oroville Chico Hwy to Estates Dr. West of Hwy 70. Keep it South of Cohasset Dr. & North of Hwy 149. Concern: Red Flag warning @ABC10 pic.twitter.com/HqkVhkOqPj — Carlos Herrera (@carlosnewstv) November 9, 2018

All public schools are closed in Butte County today due to the fire, the Butte County Office Education announced. Chico State University via Twitter said its campus is safe and not under evacuation at this time. The campus is closed today and events scheduled for the weekend have been canceled.

Harrowing tales of escape and heroic rescues emerged from Paradise, where the entire community of 27,000 was ordered to evacuate. Witnesses reported seeing homes, supermarkets, businesses, restaurants, schools and a retirement home up in flames.

"Pretty much the community of Paradise is destroyed, it's that kind of devastation," said Cal Fire Capt. Scott McLean late Thursday. "The wind that was predicted came and just wiped it out."

RELATED STORY: Latest evacuations and where to find evacuation centers

RELATED STORY: Latest maps and road closures in Butte County, California

RELATED STORY: Videos and photos from Butte County, California wildfire

© 2018 KXTV