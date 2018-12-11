If you're viewing on the ABC10 App, tap here for multimedia.

5:50 p.m. update:

President Donald Trump says he has approved an "expedited" major disaster declaration for California over the deadly wildfires burning at both ends of the state.

Trump tweeted Monday night that he "wanted to respond quickly in order to alleviate some of the incredible suffering going on."

I just approved an expedited request for a Major Disaster Declaration for the State of California. Wanted to respond quickly in order to alleviate some of the incredible suffering going on. I am with you all the way. God Bless all of the victims and families affected. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 13, 2018

Democratic Gov. Jerry Brown had requested the declaration, which would make victims eligible for crisis counseling, housing and unemployment help, and legal aid.

Trump previously blamed "poor" forest management for the fires. Brown says federal and state governments must do more forest management but says climate change is the greater source of the problem.

More than 30 people have been confirmed dead in the wildfires. Most of the deaths have come from the fire that obliterated the Northern California town of Paradise.

5:40 p.m. update:

A total of over 4,500 personnel are assigned to the Camp Fire in Butte County. These individuals are coming from as far away as South Dakota. According to Cal OES, other states like New Mexico, Utah, Texas, Washington, Oregon, Montana, and Idaho have also sent personnel to combat the California wildfires.

Within hours of the Camp Fire breaking out, firefighters from up and down the state responded to calls for mutual aid.

Over 4500 personnel are currently assigned to the #CampFire from as far away as South Dakota. We greatly appreciate all the agencies who are working tirelessly on the incident. #mutualaid @ButteSheriff @paradise_ca @CountyofButte @USFSPlumas @CHP_Valley @CAL_FIRE @Cal_OES pic.twitter.com/zOcZmgixDD — CAL FIRE Butte Unit/Butte County Fire Department (@CALFIRE_ButteCo) November 12, 2018

5:30 p.m. update:

California utilities again are facing severe financial pressures from the possibility their equipment sparked catastrophic wildfires.

A bill to help them in such situations was signed in September by Gov. Jerry Brown and gave utilities some relief for wildfire liability beginning next year. It also sought to ensure they wouldn't go bankrupt from the 2017 fire season by allowing them to bill customers for costs.

But there was a gap in the law: Nothing changed for 2018, and this year already has supplanted last year as the most destructive in California's recorded history.

Authorities have not determined a cause for two blazes burning now. But the utilities — Pacific Gas and Electric and Southern California Edison — reported irregularities with their equipment near the time and place both fires ignited.

4:15 p.m. update:

A Northern California man who led a caravan of vehicles that was overcome by flames from a wildfire says he saw his friend die.

Greg Woodcox told The Associated Press Monday that he heard his friend scream as the heat blew out windows. Four other people in the vehicles died.

They were among at least 29 people who have lost their lives in a wildfire that decimated the town of Paradise.

Woodcox said he was too exhausted to talk more by phone.

In an interview with the San Francisco Chronicle, the 58-year-old Woodcox said he was in a Jeep ahead of the other vehicles and ran when the flames overtook them.

He said he followed a fox to a path down a steep embankment, and he survived by submerging himself in a stream for nearly an hour.

2:51 p.m. update:

A newspaper says firefighters and state employees are clearing brush and spreading water to prevent damage to a Northern California reservoir and dam if a wildfire passes through.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports that the work was underway Monday at Lake Oroville while the fire is still about 10 miles from the reservoir's power plants and water-supply facilities.

State Department of Water Resources spokeswoman Erin Mellon said officials were closely monitoring the blaze. The fire has killed at least 29 people and destroyed the town of Paradise.

Spillways at the 770-foot Oroville Dam crumbled and fell away during heavy rains in early 2017, prompting thousands to flee over fears of a possible catastrophic release of water.

A $1.1 billion reconstruction project was completed last month.

1:30 p.m. update:

Fire officials in Northern California say firefighters are battling two spot fires south of the town leveled by a blaze that has killed at least 29 people.

Cal Fire Deputy Operations Chief Monty Smith says dense, dry vegetation is fueling the spot fires Monday on each side of Lake Oroville.

A fire behavior specialist at Cal Fire, Jonathan Pangburn, said earlier that major winds combined with tinder dry conditions helped the fire jump over the lake Sunday night.

The area near Paradise is expected to see wind gusts as high as 40 mph (64 kmph) by Monday evening.

Smith says firefighters are working to build a contingency line to stop the fire from reaching Oroville, a town of 19,000 people.

Original story:

Firefighters battling the Camp Fire in Butte County are expected to get a break from the winds Monday morning as the Red Flag Alert that had continued over the weekend is expected to subside today.

However, low relative humidity and dry fuels will continue to make fire conditions worse for crews battling the blaze. The fire grew only about two percent overnight to 113,000 acres by Monday morning. The fire remained 25 percent contained.

By Sunday afternoon the death toll from the blaze had risen to 29, only the 1933 Griffith Park Fire has been as deadly. Butte County officials said the number of dead could continue to rise as crews continue to search through the rubble for victims.

There are also 228 people are still considered missing and unaccounted for, while authorities have been able to locate 107 who had been reported missing, Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea said.

A hearse drives off with multiple bodies aboard after the Camp fire tore through the area in Concow, California on November 11, 2018. - The death toll from the devastating California wildfire has matched that of the deadliest to hit the state, with 29 people killed, a local sheriff said on November 11. (Photo by Josh Edelson / AFP) (Photo credit should read JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images)

JOSH EDELSON

The fire has burned 6,453 homes and remains only 25 percent contained. Officials estimated another 260 commercial structures have burned in the fire. Another 389 "minor" structures were destroyed, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

Honea said Sunday evening that the number of dead and burned structures could rise as crews continue to search for the missing and count the number of burned buildings.

Another 15,500 structures were threatened by the flames, but fire officials said Oroville and Chico were not under immediate threat from the Camp Fire. There are 4,555 people working on the fire.

The National Interagency Fire Center said the cost of the blaze has reached $16 million.

Federal disaster aid may be on the way.

“FEMA was in the area” Friday, Honea said. “I took FEMA representatives up into the affected area. They were awestruck by the devastation. I anticipate there will be a substantial involvement.”

Gov. Brown on Sunday asked the Trump administration to declare a 'major disaster' declaration for California fires

Brown made the request "to bolster the ongoing emergency response and help residents recover from devastating fires burning in Butte, Los Angeles and Ventura counties."

Estimates of missing and killed are not certain. Numbers could rise as officials continue to assess the damage.

In some cases, the fire burned so intensely it could “completely consume” bodies, Honea said. “We have not yet officially identified anybody or notified the next of kin.”

The county has brought in an extra coroner’s team and DNA experts from the Department of Justice to aid in identification.

“We’re still compiling” Honea said. “In some cases, there were duplicate names. In some cases, there wasn’t enough information.”

Trump tweets at California, but fed land often burns

Honea said he was unsure if there are children among the missing.

The Sheriff's Office opened a missing persons call center Sunday afternoon. People can report missing friends and family at any of three numbers: 530-538-6570, 530-538-7544 and 530-538-7671.

