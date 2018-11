The residents of Pulga, Butte Creek, Centerville and several other areas near the Camp Fire are being evacuated as the fire continues to grow.

The Butte County Sheriff's Office is coordinating evacuations. Here is their real-time map of evacuation zones.

Here is a running list of evacuation centers that ABC10 will update as confirmed:

Oroville Nazarene Church 2238 Monte Vista Ave. Oroville, CA 95966

The Neighborhood Church 2801 Norte Dame Blvd. Chico, CA 95928



© 2018 KXTV