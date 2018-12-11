If you're viewing on the ABC10 App, tap here for multimedia.

Firefighters battling the Camp Fire in Butte County are expected to get a break from the winds Monday morning as the Red Flag Alert that had continued over the weekend is expected to subside today.

However, low relative humidity and dry fuels will continue to make fire conditions worse for crews battling the blaze. The fire grew only about two percent overnight to 113,000 acres by Monday morning. The fire remained 25 percent contained.

By Sunday afternoon the death toll from the blaze had risen to 29, only the 1933 Griffith Park Fire has been as deadly. Butte County officials said the number of dead could continue to rise as crews continue to search through the rubble for victims.

There are also 228 people are still considered missing and unaccounted for, while authorities have been able to locate 107 who had been reported missing, Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea said.

A hearse drives off with multiple bodies aboard after the Camp fire tore through the area in Concow, California on November 11, 2018. - The death toll from the devastating California wildfire has matched that of the deadliest to hit the state, with 29 people killed, a local sheriff said on November 11. (Photo by Josh Edelson / AFP) (Photo credit should read JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images)

The fire has burned 6,453 homes and remains only 25 percent contained. Officials estimated another 260 commercial structures have burned in the fire. Another 389 "minor" structures were destroyed, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

Honea said Sunday evening that the number of dead and burned structures could rise as crews continue to search for the missing and count the number of burned buildings.

Another 15,500 structures were threatened by the flames, but fire officials said Oroville and Chico were not under immediate threat from the Camp Fire. There are 4,555 people working on the fire.

The National Interagency Fire Center said the cost of the blaze has reached $16 million.

Federal disaster aid may be on the way.

“FEMA was in the area” Friday, Honea said. “I took FEMA representatives up into the affected area. They were awestruck by the devastation. I anticipate there will be a substantial involvement.”

Gov. Brown on Sunday asked the Trump administration to declare a 'major disaster' declaration for California fires

Brown made the request "to bolster the ongoing emergency response and help residents recover from devastating fires burning in Butte, Los Angeles and Ventura counties."

Estimates of missing and killed are not certain. Numbers could rise as officials continue to assess the damage.

In some cases, the fire burned so intensely it could “completely consume” bodies, Honea said. “We have not yet officially identified anybody or notified the next of kin.”

The county has brought in an extra coroner’s team and DNA experts from the Department of Justice to aid in identification.

“We’re still compiling” Honea said. “In some cases, there were duplicate names. In some cases, there wasn’t enough information.”

Trump tweets at California, but fed land often burns

Honea said he was unsure if there are children among the missing.

The Sheriff's Office opened a missing persons call center Sunday afternoon. People can report missing friends and family at any of three numbers: 530-538-6570, 530-538-7544 and 530-538-7671.

