The Butte County Sheriff's Office is coordinating evacuations related to the Camp Fire. Here is their real-time map of evacuation zones.

Evacuations are being announced on Twitter:

Here is a running list of evacuation centers that ABC10 will update as confirmed:

  • Oroville Nazarene Church
    • 2238 Monte Vista Ave.
    • Oroville, CA 95966
  • The Neighborhood Church (This center was reported full Thursday night)
    • 2801 Norte Dame Blvd.
    • Chico, CA 95928
  • Butte County Fair Grounds
    • 199 E Hazel St.
    • Gridley, CA 95948
  • East Avenue Church - Animals Welcome
    • 1184 East Ave..
    • Chico, CA 95926

