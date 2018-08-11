The Butte County Sheriff's Office is coordinating evacuations related to the Camp Fire. Here is their real-time map of evacuation zones.

Evacuations are being announced on Twitter:

Tweets by ButteSheriff

Here is a running list of evacuation centers that ABC10 will update as confirmed:

Oroville Nazarene Church 2238 Monte Vista Ave. Oroville, CA 95966

The Neighborhood Church (This center was reported full Thursday night) 2801 Norte Dame Blvd. Chico, CA 95928

(This center was reported full Thursday night) Butte County Fair Grounds 199 E Hazel St. Gridley, CA 95948

East Avenue Church - Animals Welcome 1184 East Ave.. Chico, CA 95926



Watch More … "California Wildfires: The New Normal" is ABC10's new, 9-part series on how wildfires are changing lives across Northern California. Episode 1: When disaster approaches, the body cams of first responders and eyewitness accounts are the best way to get an idea of what it's like to face a life-or-death race against the clock:

RELATED: "California Wildfires: The New Normal" is ABC10's new 9-part series on how wildfires are changing lives across Northern California.

© 2018 KXTV