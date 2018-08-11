The Butte County Sheriff's Office is coordinating evacuations related to the Camp Fire. Here is their real-time map of evacuation zones.
Evacuations are being announced on Twitter:
Here is a running list of evacuation centers that ABC10 will update as confirmed:
- Oroville Nazarene Church
- 2238 Monte Vista Ave.
- Oroville, CA 95966
- The Neighborhood Church (This center was reported full Thursday night)
- 2801 Norte Dame Blvd.
- Chico, CA 95928
- Butte County Fair Grounds
- 199 E Hazel St.
- Gridley, CA 95948
- East Avenue Church - Animals Welcome
- 1184 East Ave..
- Chico, CA 95926
Watch More … "California Wildfires: The New Normal" is ABC10's new, 9-part series on how wildfires are changing lives across Northern California. Episode 1: When disaster approaches, the body cams of first responders and eyewitness accounts are the best way to get an idea of what it's like to face a life-or-death race against the clock:
RELATED: "California Wildfires: The New Normal" is ABC10's new 9-part series on how wildfires are changing lives across Northern California.