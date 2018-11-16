If you are viewing on the ABC10 app, tap here for multimedia.

PARADISE, Calif. -- The Butte County Sheriff’s Office has released the latest list of those who are still unaccounted for after the Camp Fire.

The list ballooned from about 300 names to more than 600 since Wednesday. In a press conference Friday evening, Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea said the list has gone up again to include more than 1,000 names.

The sheriff stressed, however, that the list is "dynamic" and will fluctuate up and down and urged the public to consult the list to see if their names are on it and let authorities know if they are OK. That list will be released later Friday night.

If you are looking for a missing loved one, check the list below. If you recognize someone from the list who you know is no longer missing, you are asked to contact the sheriff’s office so that person’s name can be removed from the list.

RELATED STORY: Death toll stands at 71, more than 1,000 still missing

You can contact staff working the missing persons task force at any of the following telephone numbers: 530-538-6570, 530-538-7544, or 530-538-7671.

According to the latest figures from CAL FIRE, the Camp Fire has burned approximately 141,000 acres of land is at 40 percent containment. At least 63 people are confirmed dead and nearly 12,000 structures have been destroyed. This disaster is now the deadliest and most destructive wildfire in California history.

RELATED: "California Wildfires: The New Normal" is ABC10's new 9-part series on how wildfires are changing lives across Northern California.

Watch Now: Episode 7: "Fighting to Rebuild." Even with insurance, the road to recovery from losing everything to a wildfire can be a long one. Over a year later, residents of the Coffey Park neighborhood in Santa Rosa are still fighting to rebuild their lives.

© 2018 KXTV