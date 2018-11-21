If you're viewing on the ABC10 App, tap here for multimedia.

Former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger has made a surprise visit to firefighters battling a deadly blaze in Northern California, helping serve them breakfast while providing encouragement.

Schwarzenegger said Wednesday he was in Budapest, Hungary, when he heard the fire had leveled the town of Paradise.

He said he wanted to visit the scene and show his appreciation for firefighters who risk their lives.

The actor is also slamming President Donald Trump for blaming the wildfire that killed at least 81 people on poor forest management.

Another celebrity lending a helping hand is Green Bay Packers quarterback and Chico native Aaron Rodgers. He announced on Twitter he's donating $1 million to Camp Fire relief.

Rodgers tweeted a video Wednesday morning and solicited contributions from others.

"All the money goes to a great organization for the immediate needs and the recovery efforts for the #CampFireParadise," he said in the tweet.

By starting the NorCal Fire Recovery Fund, Rodgers' foundation will focus on children's programs, youth and high school sports, and temporary housing structures for displaced Paradise residents as they rebuild their life.

Please take a minute to watch this and if you can, take a few seconds to retweet this using the #retweet4good

All the money goes to a great organization for the immediate needs and the recovery efforts for the #CampFireParadise

Thank you 🙏🏻 #ButteStrong #payitforward pic.twitter.com/iQjMbUIHcI — Aaron Rodgers (@AaronRodgers12) November 21, 2018

If you want to learn more about the relief and recovery efforts, or if you want to donate, please visit https://t.co/Gv5JFhK3fh #CampFireParadise @StateFarm #retweet4good — Aaron Rodgers (@AaronRodgers12) November 21, 2018

At least 81 people have died and hundreds are reported missing in the fire that has raged north of Sacramento.

The Camp Fire has claimed nearly three times as many lives and structures than any other wildfire in the state's history.

