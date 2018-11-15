CHICO, Calif. -- Michael Robertson is displaced, but not discouraged.

"We have everything that we need to live right now. It's actually been really nice out here."

Just seven days ago, Robertson and his family were living in the coziness of their home. But last Thursday, their lives changed forever as the Camp Fire destroyed nearly all of Paradise.

"We went and bought a tent, set it up over here, and we've been here ever since."

The Robertson's have been living in Chico outside the Wal-mart for the last several days. Although the circumstances have been undesirable, Robertson has been making the best out of the situation.

"It's better than nothing at all or the car. And I know there's people out there sleeping in their cars that don't even have a tent to post up, but we have each other."

The Robertson's have been blown away by the generosity of volunteers.

"So many people in this community in Chico have been helping all of us, it's humbling. It seems like every 10 or 15 minutes some people are coming by and offering some kind of assistance or something."

He added, "We don't know how long this is going to go on but right now it's really awesome."

© 2018 KXTV