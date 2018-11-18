If you are viewing on the ABC10 app, tap here for multimedia.

CHICO, Calif. -- Hundreds of Camp Fire survivors visited the FEMA Disaster Recover Center in Chico on Saturday as they start the recovery process.

“I’m trying to get things together. I don’t even have a wallet,” said Walter Lane, one of the thousands of Camp Fire evacuees. “I had to go over and get a paper license because I just put my pants on and went out the door."

The Army and Navy veteran told ABC10 this is the third time in his life that he’s had to start over. While Lane has no idea how long it’s going to take for things to get back to normal, there’s one thing he’s learned throughout his life.

RELATED STORY: Camp Fire: Death toll up to 76, nearly 1,300 unaccounted for

“There’s no sense in yelling and screaming. That’s not going to get you anywhere. Just like in the Navy, hurry up and wait,” Walter added.

Lane said his visit to the FEMA DRC was helpful, as he looks to figure out what’s next.

“They’re on the ball. They’re trying their darnedest to keep things going,” said Lane.

According to FEMA officials, the assistance center, located at the Chico Mall, saw nearly 1,000 people when it opened on Friday. FEMA External Officer Brad Pierce told ABC10 the center will stay open until everyone who needs assistance is able to get connected to the services they need.

“We are open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day, including Thanksgiving. We’re going to be here until everyone has had a chance to get their questions answered,” Pierce explained.

For more information on the FEMA DRC in Chico, click here.

Continue the conversation with Daniela on Facebook.

© 2018 KXTV