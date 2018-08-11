If you're viewing on the ABC10 App, tap here for multimedia

The residents of Paradise, California, have been issued a mandatory evacuation due to a nearby fire. CAL Fire says resources are being brought in from across the state to fight the fire.

The Camp Fire is located near Camp Creek Road and Pulga Road, Jarbo Gap, and off Highway 70 along the Feather River Canyon.

Get the latest information on the Camp Fire here.

A lot of people shared videos and photos on social media as they watched the fire grow in size. The pictures capture the dark skies, thick smoke, and long lines of traffic for people trying to evacuate.

Gallery: Eerie glow blankets Paradise as Camp Fire rages in Butte County

Gallery: Camp Fire devastation in Butte County, California

Video @lovey.hovey took today leaving the Feather River hospital going through the #Campfire. You can hear a tank explode (propane, water heater, etc). She's back home and the subie is peppered from burning embers and melted blacktop but thank the heavens all is ok. She's an example of how to keep cool and assess a situation despite the chaos that nature and other panicking people can bring.

A post shared by R.T. (@rottenrichard) on Nov 8, 2018 at 9:37pm PST

#firedevil in my home town. I’m at loss for words. The town has been destroyed. I’m not sure if I’ll be able to sleep tonight. 🙏🏻 Praying for Chico now. #campfire

A post shared by 𝔼𝕞𝕚𝕝𝕪 𝕄𝕚𝕔𝕙𝕖𝕝𝕝𝕖 (@emily_songbird) on Nov 8, 2018 at 9:55pm PST

A video a friend of mine posted who lives in Paradise. #CampFire pic.twitter.com/0FcjvQ8sCG — Madelynn Hinojos👑 (@madelynn_hh) November 8, 2018

A post shared by colton Percifield (@cpercifield98) on Nov 8, 2018 at 12:29pm PST

#CampFire

near Feather River Hospital

Paradise CA, Pentz Rd pic.twitter.com/gEIOxkHgEX — wcoast777 (@wcoast777) November 8, 2018

Clark road in paradise 10:00 AM. Stay safe everyone 😔 #campfire pic.twitter.com/TOGElPBw0n — NICO 🖤 (@nicohenson) November 8, 2018

#campfire from Fair street in Chico. My little heart is breaking for the Ridge. Stay safe Paradise and surrounding communities pic.twitter.com/wCXS7gE9dD — jackie (@jackieglazerr) November 8, 2018

This is the daylight we're looking for.

0950

Paradise, CA#CampFire pic.twitter.com/tdHDHs9VuS — Glennui (@glenncanon) November 8, 2018

I was standing outside looking at the smoke in the sky with the #campfire near my office and this fell out of the sky. pic.twitter.com/ZQME56awS7 — Scarlett (@nkaylynn) November 8, 2018

Evacuations are also coming down Forest Ave into Chico. @theorion_news pic.twitter.com/ypRbjd9DOe — vegan turkey (@NatalieH_Orion) November 8, 2018

